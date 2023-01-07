CHICAGO — Illinois football has won the Malik Elzy sweepstakes.
The Simeon wide receiver announced his verbal commitment to the Illini during Saturday's All-American Bowl in San Antonio, and Illinois shortly afterward released a statement indicating Elzy has signed with the program.
The four-star Class of 2023 athlete chose coach Bret Bielema's program out of a final five that also included Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Wisconsin. According to the Illini press release, Elzy is Illinois' highest-rated receiver recruit since five-star athlete and eventual NFL player Arrelious Benn in 2007.
Elzy is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound pass catcher who held 26 FBS offers. During his senior season with the 12-1 Wolverines out of Chicago, Elzy hauled in 45 passes for 1,025 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Elzy's commitment follows Illinois receiving signed National Letters of Intent from 21 individuals late last month. Two of those players are expected to play receiver — three-star Florida athlete Kenari Wilcher and three-star Ohio product Collin Dixon.
Elzy will join an Illini receivers room that recently lost Brian Hightower to the transfer portal but is expected to return leading pass catcher Isaiah Williams along with oft-used options Casey Washington and Pat Bryant.
Elzy is the eighth in-state athlete to link with Illinois through the Class of 2023, following Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin, East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson and linebacker Antwon Hayden, Wheaton St. Francis offensive lineman TJ McMillen, St. Rita defensive lineman Pat Farrell, Naperville North kicker David Olano and El Paso-Gridley punter Declan Duley.