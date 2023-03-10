CHICAGO — Robert Smith admitted something Tuesday morning that most coaches probably wouldn’t in the lead-up to an IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament.
Following Monday night’s 67-46 victory by his Simeon team against Hillcrest in a Class 3A super-sectional game in Chicago, the 19th-year Wolverines coach decided not to watch film on his squad’s upcoming opponent.
Granted, Smith just so happened to soak up a bit of St. Ignatius’ play when scouting for last week’s 3A Glenbard South Sectional championship. Because he picked out film from a game between the Wolfpack and Simeon’s sectional final foe, Chicago Mt. Carmel.
But that wasn’t the reason Smith opted to forgo a late-night/early-morning film session.
“I just said, ‘You know what, I’m going to relax and just enjoy the moment. Finally get a chance to just enjoy the moment,’” Smith said. “Sit back and recap some of the things that happened this year, some of the things that happened in the past.”
Coaching will be completely in Smith’s past soon.
After two more games. And the chance to receive a perfect send-off.
Smith will lead Simeon (30-3) into an IHSA state tournament for the 11th and final time in his career, starting with Friday’s 3A semifinal game at 10 a.m. versus St. Ignatius (24-11) at State Farm Center.
Not only will Smith hope to bring the Wolverines their eighth state title — including the seventh in his tenure, and their first since 2013 in 4A — but he’ll also try to help those remaining from last season’s team avenge their fourth-place finish in the 2022 3A state showcase.
Which included a 61-59 loss to St. Ignatius in the third-place game after Metamora beat Simeon 50-47 in the state semifinals.
“They’re really hungry. They don’t want to have that feeling again,” Smith said. “It was like someone died in the locker room after the first game.
“I had them express to the new guys and the younger guys about that feeling. ‘Can you explain to them how you felt after you lost that first game, so they can say they don’t want to feel that and you don’t have to feel that again.’”
Smith announced last May that this season would be his last roaming the sidelines. He’s compiled a 512-88 all-time record with Simeon, amassing 10 state trophies prior to this weekend.
Plenty of attention has been paid to Smith’s impending exit. CBS Chicago even profiled the man who has won fewer than 21 games in a full season just once since taking over the Wolverines in 2004.
Smith didn’t make that early announcement to receive his flowers, though.
“I know a lot of parents and friends would’ve wanted to send their kids here, and I didn’t want to not let them know I wasn’t going to be here,” Smith said. “But the kids have been taking it in stride. They’ve been great with it. We’ve all been great with it. The goal is to win a state championship.”
Winning a state championship for someone or some cause is common to hear about among IHSA programs. Smith knows his athletes have spoken to reporters this season about wanting to secure this title for their departing leader.
“This is a good group of kids,” Smith said. “And the thing that I told them is, ‘I’ve already won a couple of them.’ None of these guys have one. So you’ve got to be doing it for yourself, as well.”
Smith feels he has the roster to accomplish that task.
He boasts four Division I signees in senior point guard Jalen Griffith (Jacksonville), senior guard Sam Lewis (Toledo) and senior twin brothers Wesley Rubin (Northern Iowa) and Miles Rubin (Loyola Chicago). Not to mention other reliable players like seniors Michael Ratliff, Kaiden Space and Steve Turner and junior Rashad McKinnie.
Smith gives props to these guys and the rest of his Wolverines for their reaction to Monday’s super-sectional win, and credits it for allowing him to consider taking a night off from watching film.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and this has been my life. Just being able to step out of it sometime is really cool,” Smith said. “We didn’t have a big hoopla after we won (Monday) night. ... They know we haven’t reached the goal yet. So I was like, ‘Let me embrace the same moment they embraced.’”
The celebration certainly will be on for Smith and his Simeon contingent should the Wolverines get past St. Ignatius, and then either Metamora (32-2) or East St. Louis (25-8) in Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. state championship game.
Though Smith is quick to point out he’s “0 for 2 in Champaign” so far.
“Peoria was a little bit better for me,” Smith said jokingly. “It’s going to be an emotional time this weekend, definitely. This will be my last opportunity to be able to capture a state championship, or even coach a high school game.”