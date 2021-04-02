CHARLESTON — Lantz Arena was home away from home for Marty Simmons during his storied high school basketball career.
Simmons led Lawrenceville to plenty of success in the Charleston Holiday Tournament, but his IHSA legend — that “Mule” nickname — was built on what he did in the final two of four straight Class A super-sectional games he played in Charleston.
Simmons hardly missed a shot in putting up 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the Indians’ 1982 super-sectional win against Vandalia. Two games later, Lawrenceville had its undefeated season and Class A state title.
The Indians were back in Charleston a year later. Same stage. Even better results.
Simmons put up 35 points and 20 rebounds in the super-sectional against Madison, sending Lawrenceville to the state tournament where they wound up undefeated Class A state champions again.
Simmons was back “home” on Thursday. Newly named as Eastern Illinois men’s basketball coach, The 1983 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year again stepped on the court where he grew his legend as an IHSA star.
“I really want to be here,” said Simmons, who reached out to EIU alums he knew to get in touch with athletic director Tom Michael not longer after the job came open. Former coach Jay Spoonhour’s contract was not renewed March 4 after nine mostly sub-.500 seasons.
“I didn’t grow up here, but in a lot of ways this does feel like home to me,” Simmons continued. “It feels that way because of the experiences I had when I played in Lantz Gym and when I stayed in Charleston. Those fans would come out and watch us play and support us.
“I’m eager, eager, to get out in this community and shake hands and talk about our vision. My memories of this place is we had people at the very top. We filled this thing up.”
The 56-year-old Simmons takes over at EIU after spending the past three seasons at Clemson as a special assistant to coach Brad Brownell. That followed 11 seasons as the head coach at Evansville from 2007 to 2018 and five seasons in charge at Southern Illinois Edwardsville from 2002 to 2007.
The shorter stint in the ACC, though, might have had just as much effect on Simmons as a coach compared to when he led the Purple Aces and Cougars.
“Being able to coach in what many would consider — I know we’re in Big Ten country here, so I’ve got to be careful — the best basketball conference in the country … it was really a learning experience,” Simmons said. “I think it’s allowed me to grow as a basketball coach. I’d like to tell you I think I’m a better basketball coach today then maybe when I was at Evansville just because I was able to learn from Coach Brownell and his staff and the players at Clemson.”
Simmons was one of four candidates for the EIU job. Michael had heard from several people how Simmons was a “teacher of the game” and got a chance to see that up close as Simmons hit the whiteboard to outline his offensive philosophy when he visited campus for his interview.
That time together also reinforced Michael’s sense of who Simmons was as a person.
The positive energy. The passion for basketball. The work ethic. The personality.
“He’s a dedicated professional,” Michael said. “He’s a leader. It was clear that he was our guy. Marty’s passion for EIU and coaching the game of basketball connected us in every way.”