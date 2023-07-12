Illini basketball fans, I think we’ve got ourselves another diamond in the rough.
Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn is the real deal.
There’s something about the kid that sticks out when you watch him play. He has that “it” factor.
Sometimes, you can look at a kid and tell if he’s a hooper without them even taking a shot. They have a certain swagger and he for sure has that swag to him.
The freshman has heart and athleticism and can score with the best of them. He will be a fan favorite and I believe will be a huge contributor this season.
Some people I’ve spoken to believe Dra has the potential to be starter, depending on how fast he can learn the little things. He’s been one of the ones I’ve enjoyed watching the most since arriving on campus.
I first learned of Dravyn when he was committed to Purdue, so I was already a fan of his. I became an even bigger fan after I finally got to watch him play in person, after he switched to Illinois.
I know this may sound like a long shot but I really believe he will play in the league one day. You just can’t teach the type of skill he has along with his dog mentality. It’s rare you get that in a freshman and if you do, you pretty much already know they will be really good at some point.
Coach Brad Underwood and staff love how hard he plays. The kid is fearless and won’t back down from anything or anyone. He plays with a chip on his shoulder, not afraid to compete at the highest level against the best competition. The Big Ten better get ready because he’s coming and ready to make a name for himself.