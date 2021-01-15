James Harden is now a part of the Brooklyn Nets.
On paper, this is the best team in the NBA offensively. Kevin Durant and Harden have won five out of the last seven league scoring titles, so scoring on the perimeter will not be a problem for them.
The problem for them, if there is one, will be keeping everyone happy. When you have two MVPs and a dynamic guard like Kyrie Irving on the team, egos can come into play and really cause some friction.
I would hope that at this point in all of their careers, they can look past the egos and focus on getting a ring. As much of a LeBron James fan as I am, if Durant, Harden and Irving can all buy in and get on the same page, they are going to take the league on a tear and definitely will be the favorites coming out of the Eastern Conference.
With there not being fans, this is just the excitement the NBA needed. I believe this trade will boost up other teams’ play because they know what’s at stake. I was almost 100 percent sure the Lakers would repeat but after this trade, I’m not so sure.
I might sneak and become a Nets fan this year.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.