The NBA draft is one of my favorite things to watch every year, and I make sure I get done with all of my responsibilities in time so that I’m not late for it.
Same with this year’s version, which took place on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
I’m one of those people who watched the whole entire draft, pick No. 1 through 58. In my opinion the draft doesn’t get really interesting until after about the 10th pick or so, because you pretty much either know or have a good idea of where those top guys will end up.
I enjoy keeping up with all of the trades that happen on draft night, because some of them always catch me off-guard. Trades that I would have never thought of — like Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors to team up alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson — came out of nowhere and seem crazy.
But, in all reality, it might work out just fine.
With that said, CP3 will take a huge load off of Curry, allowing him to play more off the ball and take on more of a scoring role.
One of my favorite young talents to watch was drafted late last Thursday night, and I couldn’t be more proud of the kid.
Former Memphis and Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates has been a family favorite of ours since he was in high school, up in Michigan. My kids and I love to watch him, and seeing him get drafted after all he’s been through these past few years was awesome.
So many people have wrote him off and spoken so bad about the kid, and to see how he’s used it as fuel to achieve a lifelong dream makes his story that much better.
Even though he wasn’t picked as high as I thought he should have been — he went 49th overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round — he was still chosen, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.
If you love the game, it’s not about the money or what number your name gets called. It’s about the opportunity, and if you take full advantage of it, the money will come in abundance.
To all the kids who have dreams and goals to hear their names called at the draft one day, don’t ever stop believing in yourself. With hard work and dedication, you can put yourself in position to turn your dreams into reality.
Keep pushing.