CHAMPAIGN — Single-game Illinois football tickets will go on sale July 11 for I FUND members and at noon on July 13 for the general public for the 2023 season. The tickets available from July 11 through Aug. 7 will be priced at a preseason rate that will never be lower during the season itself.
The change in ticket sales strategy is what Illinois is labeling the “FamILLy First Promise.” It runs counter to what were special in-season ticket deals last fall — and in previous seasons — in an attempt to get more fans to Memorial Stadium.
The most cost effective ticket options are $10 Horseshoe or East balcony tickets for the Florida Atlantic and Northwestern games. Ticket prices start at $15 for the Toledo and Indiana games, $25 for the Nebraska game and $30 for the Penn State and Wisconsin games. The most expensive single-game tickets are the “Prime A” tickets for the Penn State and Wisconsin games at $105.
Prospective ticket buyers can also purchase “FamILLY 4 Pack” tickets for the Toledo and Nebraska games for $39 and $79, respectively, with additional tickets beyond the four int he deal going for $9.75 and $19.75, respectively. Costs for the “FamILLY 4 Pack” could rise after Aug. 7.
A pair of mini plans are also available that feature tickets to three home games. The “Orange Mini Plan” provides tickets for the Penn State, Florida Atlantic and Wisconsin games for $125, while the “Blue Mini Plan” costs $99 for tickets for the Toledo, Penn State and Indiana games. All tickets for the mini plans will be in lower bowl sideline locations.
Season tickets are also still available, with 8,000 new season tickets already sold for the 2023 season. Season ticket plans start as low as $99 for Horseshoe seats.