CHAMPAIGN — The 2019-20 Illinois basketball season ended with a final practice at Hinkle Fieldhouse before the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and then NCAA tournament were canceled last March because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
That practice on the Butler campus in Indianapolis has taken on almost mythical proportions concerning just how good the Illini looked heading into what could have been a legitimate Big Ten tournament title hunt leading into a possible NCAA tournament run. Illinois’ breakout season instead had an abrupt, disappointing end.
Ending the 2020-21 season in Indianapolis a year later would be less disappointing.
The NCAA announced Monday that all 67 games of its tournament would be played in the state of Indiana, with the majority set to tip off in Indianapolis.
“Last year, we had to rip March Madness away from all the teams and all the fans at the very last minute,” NCAA President Mark Emmert told reporters in a video call after Monday’s announcement. “We know it was the right thing to do, but it was a painful thing to do. So we want to deliver this year on the promise of March Madness. They deserve it.”
Six venues were selected for this year’s NCAA tournament. Two courts will be utilized inside Lucas Oil Stadium, albeit with just one game going on at a time. Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse and Indiana Farmers Coliseum will be used in Indianapolis, too. Nearby Big Ten venues Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., — both within an hour’s drive of Indianapolis — will also be used for first- and second-round games.
“March Madness will take place in 2021, but the environment in which we live is drastically different, which means the tournament will have a different feel as well,” NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said. “Currently, there are no changes to the field size of 68, Selection Sunday is still scheduled for March 14 and the Final Four will still be played April 3 and 5.”
The NCAA is partnering with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing within a controlled environment for players, coaching staffs, administrators and officials. The Indiana Convention Center will be used as a practice facility, with multiple courts in the venue.
Most of the tournament teams will be housed at multiple hotels connected to the convention center via skywalks. All teams will be housed on dedicated hotel floors. Physically distanced meeting and dining rooms in addition to secure transportation to and from the multiple venues will help maintain the controlled environment.
The ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and what it looks like this spring will determine the feasibility of having fans in attendance at any of the venues. For now, a limited number of family members of each participating team’s athletes and staff will be permitted to attend.
“The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember, if for no other reason than the uniqueness of the event,” Gavitt said. “This is going to be complicated and difficult; there’s no question about that.”
That makes the upcoming NCAA tournament no different than the current season. Games have been postponed or canceled on a daily basis. Adjustments were made to the NCAA tournament qualification standards just so teams had a better chance of making it to Indianapolis in March. Where one team will end the season on a higher note than the Illini did just shy of 10 months ago.