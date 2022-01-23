CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood’s eyes light up and he can’t fight the smile on his face when he considers how Baylor transfer Dain Dainja will spend the next several months.
The newest addition to the Illinois men’s basketball team won’t suit up the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Dainja’s time will instead be spent in the weight room with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher, in individual workouts with the Illini staff and in practice learning everything he can about the program without the burden of game preparation.
“Love it. Love it. Love it. Love it,” Underwood said.
Dainja represents a throwback ideal of college basketball. Sit-out transfers, as they say, have gone the way of the dodo. Or close to it.
More endangered than extinct given mid-year transfers are the only ones not immediately eligible following the recent rule changes.
“They’re my favorite type — guys that have to sit out and actually can learn and work,” Underwood said.
Illinois actually has a couple on the roster in Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson, both of whom transferred to Illinois ahead of the 2019-20 season from Holy Cross and Wesleyan (Conn.), respectively, and sat out that year before NCAA rules changed.
“It’s not a complicated deal,” Underwood said. “(Dainja’s) not going to help us win a game this year. I want him to be in the best shape. I want him to transform his body. Then just simply learn how we go about doing things. There’s a big difference by having a semester where you’re not rushed doing that or when you get them late and get them in the summer. The summer is a sped-up process.
“Dain is going to be able to take part in our weight workouts, see how we do it during the season in practice, individual work with the coaches every day. He gets bought into nutrition. He just gets a magnified, very intense workout session and weights and individuals and doesn’t have to worry about the games. That’s so big. That’s what Jake and Hutch got when they sat out. Unfortunately, Hutch has been hurt, but Jake’s blossomed into a heck of a player.”
Underwood is such a proponent of that type of player progression and development that he’s open to changing how he builds his roster each offseason. Coaches have 13 scholarships to work with in that process.
Like he did after finalizing the 2021-22 roster for Illinois, Underwood intends to make a habit of leaving one scholarship open for just this purpose.
“In a perfect world, I’ll answer it this way,” Underwood said. “I would love to have at least one open every semester. I think that’s the new world we’re going to be in. I’ve heard some coaches say they’re not going to take more than nine or 10 on scholarship so they can manage the guys that they have and try to avoid losing guys. I don’t know if I’m at that point yet. But when guys leave at semester and have the availability to bring them in and sit them out, it’s as close as we’re going to get to being able to do that.”
Now, Illinois just needs Dainja to reap the rewards of his sit-out semester.
Underwood and the Illini coaching staff are high on the former four-star recruit and 6-foot-9, 270-pound forward who barely played last season at Baylor before an injury caused a redshirt season with the eventual national champions before he committed to the Illini in November. Mostly because of the skill set packed into a broad-shouldered body with a 7-7 wingspan.
“Dain is so skilled and so gifted,” Underwood said. “We loved him in high school. Right hand, left hand. He can handle it. He’s a little bit, and it’s unfair because he hasn’t done it in a game yet, but Trevion Williams-like except a way better left hand. But he’s got those type of skills and ability. I’m excited to have him, and I’m looking forward to watching him have a great, great rest of the semester and summer as he transforms his body and his conditioning.”
Dainja is also a unique piece in an Illinois frontcourt that could/should also still have Omar Payne and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk in it in 2022-23. Payne is of the rim runner and rim protector mold. Bosmans-Verdonk is the physical presence energy guy.
Dainja is different.
“He’s a guy that you can really run a lot of offense through because he really passes it and his skill set,” Underwood said. “He handles it like a guard. He passes it. Just watching him (Wednesday) in our individual workout segment with our team, here’s right hand, left hand just as easy. You wouldn’t know if he was right-handed or left-handed just watching it. Having a guy that’s skilled, having a guy that can play on the block and score baskets and having a guy that can play out and be an elite passer, is truly exciting.”