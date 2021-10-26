CHAMPAIGN — The way Art Sitkowski fell to the turf Saturday at Beaver Stadium, landing hard on his outstretched left arm, didn’t bode well for the Illinois quarterback.
Neither did the way he cradled his arm after he got to his knees.
Or the way he was treated on the field, with the Illini’s medical staff immediately putting him in an air cast they tried to hide from the TV cameras and 105,000 fans in the stands with a towel.
That made Illinois coach Bret Bielema’s injury update Monday afternoon not much of a surprise. Sitkowski will undergo surgery for his broken left arm Wednesday and miss the rest of the 2021 season.
What wasn’t expected was another injury update from Bielema about Sitkowski. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback also has shoulder surgery in his future for an injury he sustained before he arrived in Champaign this summer and then played through this fall. That was breaking news for most of his teammates, too. Sitkowski and the Illinois staff were the only people that knew.
“He’s a very selfless person,” Bielema said. “He’s all about the team. It’s what he wanted, what he wished. … I can’t tell you how proud I am of that kid and what he did. To come in and do what he did to propel us to wins — obviously all the way to that final play (Saturday) — knowing whatever percentage (his right shoulder) is it’s not anywhere close to 100 percent.
“When Art first got here and began to go through things, you began to see he wasn’t throwing the ball as effectively as he maybe thought he was at one point. It was brought to our attention the he was in need of a shoulder surgery at some point. He rehabbed it and did everything you could possibly do to get to the beginning of the season, but we knew at some point he was going to have to undergo surgery that would take about a 6-7 month recovery process.”
Sitkowski’s broken arm means Illinois will go back to Brandon Peters at quarterback. The starter at the beginning of the season, Peters suffered a shoulder injury in Week 0 against Nebraska that cost him that game and the next two. He was hurt again two weeks ago against Wisconsin, didn’t practice during the bye week and even though he was cleared last week the decision to go with Sitkowski at Penn State.
Filling in after Sitkowski’s injury Saturday, Peters made the game-winning play in Saturday’s 20-18 victory against then No. 7 Penn State. He threw two incompletions before connecting on a two-point conversion pass to Casey Washington in the ninth and final overtime.
“I was glad BP got in and threw that game-winning strike,” Bielema said. “When you’ve been there, done that, it doesn’t take a while to get your juices going, your motor going. ... He was able to process the moment, and he understood all of those plays before they were run. He’d literally already run those in a game or a practice situation.”
Peters has played in just five games this season because of the injuries. He’s completed 40 of 82 passes for 410 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His 48.8 percent completion percentage matches the career low he set in 2020.
“We’ve just got to do a better job at the quarterback and the skill positions of making more plays,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “We had some opportunities in that game and we could have thrown the ball a little bit better a couple times. But we also could have caught the ball a little bit better.
“I really felt like we left 10-14 points out on the field on some big plays. That’s kind of our next step in our passing game because you’re not going to score 30-40 points a game without having some explosive touchdowns out there. That’s just what we’ve got to do next.”
Sitkowski’s injury also elevates Division II transfer Ryan Johnson to backup quarterback. The Green Bay, Wis., native threw for 2,844 yards and 17 touchdowns in two healthy seasons at Northern Michigan. He missed all of the 2018 season with an injury.
“He really got his biggest chance in the open week right there to practice,” Petersen said of Johnson. “He came in and did an unbelievable job and was pushing right there. We made the decision to go with Art last week, but Ryan was right there behind him.”
Sitkowski will likely have his shoulder surgery around two to four weeks after Wednesday’s arm surgery. When to have the shoulder surgery was something Bielema discussed with Sitkowski before the season and during the first bye week, with plans to do so again during the second bye week to come to a decision. The idea was to maximize Sitkowski’s opportunity in 2021 and also make sure he was ready for the 2022 season.
“Sometimes blessings come in the most unusual ways,” Bielema said. “Now with this surgery getting down on his left (arm), as soon as that gets healed up enough, hopefully in about 2-4 weeks, then he’ll have surgery on his right shoulder. Unfortunately, it will knock him out of spring football, but he’ll be back wholly engaged with us for the fall.”