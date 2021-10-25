CHAMPAIGN — Art Sitkowski’s hard fall squarely on his left arm Saturday at Penn State brought the expected news Monday afternoon concerning the Illinois quarterback’s status for the rest of the 2021 season.
Sitkowski will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair his broken left arm, and he will miss the Illini’s final four games.
That wasn’t the only injury news that came from Bret Bielema on Monday about Sitkowski. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback arrived at Illinois with a right shoulder injury and will also need surgery on that after his left arm surgery.
“When Art first got here and began to go through things you began to see he wasn’t throwing the ball as effectively as he maybe thought he was at one point,” Bielema said. “It was brought to our attention the he was in need of a shoulder surgery at some point. He rehabbed it and did everything you could possibly do to get to the beginning of the season, but we knew at some point he was going to have to undergo surgery that would take about a 6-7 month recovery process.”
Sitkowski played in five games this season, filling in for an injured Brandon Peters and the seemingly supplanting the incumbent quarterback starter ahead of Saturday’s 20-18 nonuple overtime victory at then No. 7 Penn State. Sitkowski completed 74 of 158 passes for 698 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in his five games.