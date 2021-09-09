CHAMPAIGN — Art Sitkowski will start at quarterback for Illinois on Saturday at Virginia. The Illini backup remains in the primary role with Brandon Peters still recovering from an AC joint sprain in his left (non-throwing) shoulder suffered in the Week 0 opener against Nebraska.
Peters will travel to Charlottesville, Va., however, and might be available against the Cavaliers.
"Brandon Peters, like I said the other day, has been practicing with us all week and will be a gametime decision," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Thursday afternoon. "But right now, Art will be our starting quarterback, but, obviously, the chance to get BP involved is exciting."
Sitkowski replaced Peters in the first quarter of the Nebraska game and led Illinois to a 30-22 victory. He was back under center against Texas San Antonio, but couldn't finish off a final fourth quarter drive that could have sent the game into overtime in the Roadrunners' 37-30 victory.
Sitkowski has completed 34 of 57 passes for 390 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's also rushed nine times for 37 yards after replacing Peters.
Gavin Good contributed to this report.