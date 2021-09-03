CHAMPAIGN — Calvin Hart Jr. was a revelation for Illinois football in its season-opening win against Nebraska.
The linebacker returned a fumble 41 yards for a tide-turning touchdown in the 30-22 victory, made six tackles, including a sack, and asserted himself as a player to watch in the future.
But on Thursday, Illini coach Bret Bielema announced the North Carolina State transfer will miss the rest of the season after he sustained a knee injury in the second half against the Cornhuskers. Though it wasn’t an ACL tear as initially feared, it will keep the 6-foot-1, 230-pound native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., out for the rest of the fall. Bielema said Hart had season-ending surgery on Wednesday.
“I went and saw him and his mom and dad (Wednesday) night after the surgery,” Bielema said. “One of the byproducts of the profession we love is obviously the physicality of it, and CJ unfortunately has an injury that will take him out for the remainder of the season.”
Bielema spoke highly of Hart, who was the first notable transfer Bielema landed after Hart registered 18 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 10 games with North Carolina State during the 2020 season.
“He obviously was devastated, but very impressed with his resiliency (Wednesday) night, just visiting with him and his folks about the path and the journey he’s on now,” Bielema said. “A guy that has bought in 100 times over since coming here.”
The loss of Hart is significant for an Illini defense that struggled mightily to contain Big Ten playmakers in 2020.
New defensive coordinator Ryan Walters called Hart a “savvy” addition to his unit, crediting him for his awareness and versatility.
Hart made life difficult for dual-threat Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, regularly keying in on Martinez before suffering his injury in the fourth quarter.
“A savvy player who plays hard,” Walters said. “He can dip in and out of blocks and turn the corner. Obviously, he was very productive in affecting the quarterback before he went out. When the ball was on the ground, he realized he had some space to scoop and score instead of fall on it.
“Hate that he got hurt, but he’s going to be a really good player for us.”
Bielema said the Illini could turn to a handful of players to replace Hart.
“It’s going to be a little bit of by committee, but I think Tarique Barnes by far has had a really good last two or three weeks of camp,” Bielema said. “Khalan Tolson, Alec McEachern, there’s a variety of guys who will be filling into that spot that I’m very excited to see play.”
Tolson and Barnes have each demonstrated play-making ability during their Illini careers, both in reserve roles and as starters.
Tolson started four games for the Illini in 2019 after Jake Hansen suffered a back injury, and he made six starts in 2020 — registering 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, 11/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery — before tearing his ACL.
Barnes, for his part, made two starts and appeared in five games in 2020 before breaking his ankle in a win at Nebraska.
The sophomore from Memphis, Tenn., had 25 tackles, 11/2 tackles for loss, one sack, an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
McEachern, a former walk-on from Plainfield, appeared in every game in 2019 and 2020 but mainly on special teams. The Benet Academy product was featured heavily at linebacker in spring practices with Barnes and Tolson recovering from their injuries. Hansen didn’t go through spring practices after deciding to return to Illinois and forgo the NFL draft.
“We had a lot of guys take a lot of reps in the spring time with Jake and Tarique and Tolson not being out there,” Walters said. “All those guys are back and healthy, so that’s probably the deepest position we have on the defense right now.”
Peters on mend, but still sidelinedQuarterback Brandon Peters was throwing once again in practice on Thursday, and Bielema said the Illini will get the sixth-year senior back “sooner or later.”
But the Illini coach didn’t offer a firm timeline on when the third-year starter might return under center.
Bielema did say, however, who will lead the Illini offense out onto the field for its second game.
Despite a promising recovery for Peters, who injured his non-throwing, left shoulder after taking a sack against Nebraska, Bielema said it’ll be Sitkowski under center on Saturday night when Texas San Antonio visits Champaign for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium.
“Art will be the guy that takes a hold,” Bielema said. “He’s had a good week of practice, the guys have continued to build around him, kind of take his personality, his demeanor. Obviously, (offensive coordinator) Tony (Petersen) and the coaches have given him that role as well.”
Bielema also emphasized the readiness of his other reserve quarterbacks, such as Northern Michigan transfer Ryan Johnson and Matt Robinson.
He even added Isaiah Williams — who started in the slot against Nebraska — took some reps at quarterback once again this week. Williams started four games last season at quarterback for the Illini and spent time at the position his first two seasons before the St. Louis native switched to receiver near the end of spring ball.
“That position is something that is the leadership role of our offense. But as was the case last week when BP went down, Art stepped in there and didn’t miss a beat,” Bielema said. “So that same process is going for us now, whether BP is in the game or not. We’ve kind of trained them of the premise or idea that the same scenario could pop up again.”
Roadrunners get Bielema’s respectWhen the Illini and UTSA kick off Saturday night, it will mark the Roadrunners’ first-ever game against a Big Ten team.
The Roadrunners have only been competing in football since 2011, but feature electric running back Sincere McCormick and an experienced quarterback under center in Frank Harris.
UTSA went 7-5 in 2020, and as Bielema pointed out, nearly knocked off a talented BYU team on its way to an appearance in the First Responder Bowl. Louisiana beat UTSA 31-24 in the bowl game last December in Dallas.
Bielema said that when it comes to preparation for non-Power Five opponents, he puts a particular emphasis on not overlooking them.
“One of the things as a head coach you have to be cognizant of is what are your players hearing? They interview with you guys, they talk to their parents, they sit with people in their classes, they hear social media banter,” Bielema said. “UTSA is a football team last year could’ve easily added three more wins and been a 10-2 or even better football team.”
Although the Illini are favored by less than a touchdown and could get a boost from the home crowd, Bielema is wary of a letdown in the first of three nonconference games this season for Illinois.
“I tell our players all the time, ‘Respect all, fear none,’” Bielema said. “We’re definitely going to respect everybody when we walk into the stadium, whether it’s home or away. It really doesn’t matter about any teams in the past or in the future. It’s about those two teams in the stadium that day, that’s all that matters.”