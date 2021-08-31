CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema was struck by one aspect the first time he spoke with Art Sitkowski after the Rutgers quarterback entered the transfer portal.
Sitkowski’s maturity resonated with the Illinois football coach in the spring and continued to impress Bielema through the summer into training camp and, ultimately, the Illini’s season opener.
Sitkowski was thrust into the spotlight in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Nebraska after Brandon Peters left with an injury. And the 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback settled in after a semi-bumpy start and guided Illinois to a 30-22 victory.
“I wasn’t going to be surprised at all if Art was put in the moment about how he would handle the moment,” Bielema said. “I didn’t know how he was going to play, but I knew the handling of it wouldn’t be an issue. It’s just his demeanor. He’s so serious, but also has a good light to him.”
Illinois will likely lean on Sitkowski again this Saturday for its 6:30 p.m. nonconference game with Texas San Antonio. Peters didn’t suffer a long-term injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, but Bielema isn’t counting on the Illini’s starting quarterback to be available against the Roadrunners.
“All the tests came back,” Bielema said Monday of Peters’ injury. “Anything from a long-standing injury looked negative at this point. Really, it’s just about his recovery. It’s on his non-throwing arm, so it’s really just a matter of how fast he recovers from that.”
“I’m not ruling him out of this week’s game, but don’t really feel that he may be in that role at this point,” Bielema continued. “As far as his return, it just depends a lot more on the next 5-6 days to see where he’s at.”
Sitkowski was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday — granted, the Illinois-Nebraska game was the only game featuring Big Ten teams this past weekend — after helping lead Illinois to its first win.
He completed 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
And his lone big mistake ultimately didn’t cost the Illini.
Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt picked off Sitkowski midway through the second quarter. He was also driven to the ground by the Cornhuskers’ Caleb Tannor on the play, which prompted a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty and another 15-yard penalty on Tannor for taunting.
“It really was a bad decision by Art to throw the ball — his worst decision of the day,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “Then he took a bad hit, which ended up being a penalty, which was fortunate for us. But he got right back up and bounced in there and was ready to go.”
How Sitkowski responded to that moment helped rally his teammates around him.
His personality and style at the position made a difference once he replaced Peters.
“He’s a very vocal dude,” Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said of Sitkowski. “He’s not going to let anyone toss him down. He was getting in our faces, trying to push us around. I’m extremely proud of how he reacted to all that and how he won us the game.
“Art stepped up,” Illinois tight end Luke Ford added. “He knew ‘next man up’ mentality, and he was ready to go. He came over there, popped in the huddle and was a leader rallying everybody together. He wasn’t afraid of the task and jumped right on it.”
What Sitkowski did against Nebraska was what Petersen expects from all his backup quarterbacks. Petersen told his quarterbacks at least once a week that they were anywhere from one (Sitkowski) to two (Northern Michigan walk-on transfer Ryan Johnson) to three (Matt Robinson) snaps away from hearing their number called.
Sitkowski delivered in the moment.
From a play-making standpoint and as a leader. The latter is what has stood out most to his teammates and coaches since Sitkowski arrived on the Illinois campus back in June.
“Where Art is a little bit different than BP is Art has a big personality,” Petersen said. “The team loves BP. He’s our starting quarterback, but when he went down, Art came in and had a very strong personality in there. The guys knew what he had done in camp, and from the way that he carries himself, they expected him to come in and play well.”
Mainly because he’d been there before. Saturday’s win against Nebraska wasn’t Sitkowski’s first in the Big Ten.
He didn’t have a lot of them at Rutgers — and bounced in and out of the top spot on the Scarlet Knights’ depth chart during the past three seasons before his arrival in Champaign — but he had the experience.
And it was the experience gained, not the results, that mattered to the Illinois coaches.
“I just know the good things I’ve seen,” Bielema said. “I don’t worry about situations I wasn’t a part of or witnessed. I’ve never seen Art struggle. You never really know what goes on when you’re not there.”
Case in point: the current Seattle Seahawks quarterback who Bielema is well familiar with.
“I took a quarterback by the name of Russell Wilson who went through some supposed struggles, and I saw that work out fairly well,” Bielema said. “We’ll just keep going in the direction of what we know. … I think he’s reinvigorated by his opportunity here. Whatever happened is in the past.”