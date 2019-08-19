SHELBY, N.C. — Danville Post 210 Senior Legion baseball holds a one-in-four chance of winning the American Legion World Series this week.
Coach Allan Shepherd’s thoughts on that reality?
“It’s surreal, to be honest with you,” Shepherd said. “Just couldn’t be prouder of them.”
The Speakers’ offense ramped up over the final two innings of Sunday’s last pool-play game, lifting Post 210 to a 7-5 victory over Festus (Mo.) Post 253 and giving Shepherd’s crew a spot in the tournament semifinals.
The first-ever World Series appearance for the Speakers (38-9-1) will continue Monday with a 7 p.m. matchup versus either Asheboro (N.C.) Post 45 or Idaho Falls (Idaho) Post 56.
That’s the case because Post 210 recorded a three-run sixth inning and a four-tally seventh against Post 253 (37-14), keyed by three hits from Chase Rademacher and two from Chase Vinson.
In Shepherd’s mind, a rare at-bat from Dalton Dalbey was ultimately the catalyst. Dalbey led off the seventh with a single and scored what was then the go-ahead run, at 4-3.
“It was a decision the coaches and I made, and he comes through for us,” Shepherd said. “He got on which, obviously, gets the dugout fired up.”
Shepherd said he “knew three (runs) wasn’t enough to beat us,” which is all Post 253 mustered through six frames against Vinson and Dalbey until tagging Dalbey for a pair of markers in the seventh.
The contest fittingly ended with Vinson performing an athletic stretch while holding a foot on the first-base bag, snaring a Logan Spicer throw from third to leave two Post 253 runners stranded.
“They like to give us a heart attack and keep us on our toes,” Shepherd said. “Know (Post 253) very well and knew that if we gave them an inch they’d take a foot.”
Mason Ecker will be the pitcher tasked with slowing the Speakers’ next foe — and trying to lift them to a championship-game berth.
“I’m hoping the come from behind gets us going a little bit,” Shepherd said. “At the end of the day, win, lose or draw, these guys have exceeded so many expectations and made the whole community proud.”