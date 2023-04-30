Mahomet-Seymour baseball
What’s going right is ... the Bulldogs’ stars are playing like stars, but lesser-heralded athletes also are making significant contributions for coach Nic DiFilippo‘s team. All eyes are on Arizona signee Blake Wolters, who is drawing attention from dozens of MLB scouts in each start on the mound. But seniors Carter Selk, Carter Johnson, Alex McHale and Mateo Casillas are also key cogs as the Bulldogs recently hit the 20-win plateau this season.
Their postseason outlook is ... strong within their sub-sectional, though Bloomington, Champaign Central and Normal U-High won’t be fun to contend with. The issue the last several seasons is frequent sectional foes such as Chatham Glenwood, Rochester, Springfield and Sacred Heart-Griffin. This might be the season in which the Bulldogs break through, though, based on how they’ve performed so far in the regular season.
Champaign Central baseball
What’s going right is ... young guys are growing up quickly around a host of experienced teammates. Coach John Staab is a veteran leader who knows how to draw strong efforts from his teams. Seniors Mitchell Crompton, Owen Hobbs and Kendall Crawford, and juniors Charlie Hobbs and T.J. Pipkins are spearheading the charge this spring for the Maroons.
Their postseason outlook is ... similar to that of Mahomet-Seymour, as the two will operate out of the same sub-sectional. And just like the Bulldogs, the Maroons regularly have been tripped up by a cast of familiar opponents in either the sectional semifinals or final during the last few years. Central feels like a bit more of an underdog than M-S in this year’s lineup, but the Maroons do have promising depth that could spring them forward.
Unity baseball
What’s going right is ... the contributions from the entire lineup for coach Tom Kimball. Seniors like Easton Cunningham, Dylan Moore and Austin Langendorf, junior Brock Suding and freshman Tre Hoggard are vital. Cunningham has shined after transferring from Tuscola, and Hoggard fronts a group of freshmen and sophomores who possess quite a bit of talent in multiple sports. The current seniors likely haven’t forgotten the painful ending with last season’s stunning regional semifinal loss.
Their postseason outlook is ... challenging. Unity has to scrap with the likes of St. Joseph-Ogden, Monticello, Westville, Oakwood, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin simply to emerge from its own Class 2A sub-sectional. The other half of the sectional isn’t quite as strong, but the other half of the 2A Springfield Super-Sectional has some formidable teams.
St. Joseph-Ogden softball
What’s going right is ... a potent offense. A 9-7 record through April 14 abruptly has turned into a 19-7 ledger entering the month of May, with seniors Shayne Immke, Peyton Jones and Alyssa Acton, along with juniors Addy Martinie and Addison Frick, sparking the offensive resurgence. Freshman Timera Blackburn-Kelley has emerged in the pitching circle, too, for Larry Sparks’ program.
Their postseason outlook is ... daunting at the regional and sectional level. Should SJ-O weave through those, one would have to like its chances. The Spartans will need to look out for teams like St. Anthony, Marshall, Paris, Shelbyville, Sullivan, Teutopolis and Westville in its sub-sectional. That’s followed by the likes of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Bloomington Central Catholic, Normal U-High and Unity in the other sub-sectional.
Champaign Central track and field
What’s going right is ... the Maroons’ sprinters are pretty darn fast. Girls’ coach Guthrie Hood has seen his sprint-relay foursome of Isabella Roundtree, Khalia Williams, Kelecia Maynor and Kennedy Ramshaw set records this spring. Boys’ coach Argie Johnson has seen Pitho Bwandundu and Garrett McNeilly racing quickly as well. Both sides have some strong field event prospects for the postseason, and the boys’ distance crew is capable of stirring up positive results.
Their postseason outlook is ... seemingly pretty good, with each crop of Maroons in a 17-team sectional — the boys in the Class 2A Mattoon field, the girls in the Class 2A Rantoul lineup. There’s actually a reasonable chance that each squad could vie for a team championship, with good tests coming from Unity on both sides and Urbana for the boys.
Unity track and field
What’s going right is ... the Rockets have crafted a strong culture of success. On the girls’ side, senior Kayla Nelson is a returning state-medalist in the 200-meter dash, while hurdler Bri Ritchie and distance runners Erica Woodard and Emily Decker have shined, too. With the boys, thrower Jacob Maxwell should make some noise, as could the middle-distance relay crew of Brock Schlittler, Alex Mowrer, Eric Miebach and Jay Saunders.
Their postseason outlook is ... comparable to that of Champaign Central, considering both Unity’s boys’ and girls’ groups are taking part in the same Class 2A sectionals, with the boys going to Mattoon and the girls going to Rantoul. It wouldn’t be shocking for at least one sectional plaque and some state medals to be coming back to Tolono from their respective locations.