Starting on June 1, the IHSA postseason will begin locally for the first-ever summer sports season. Some area girls’ soccer teams will compete in regional matches that day, while multiple baseball and softball programs will begin their playoff runs the following day. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers up six regionals to keep an eye on — two in each sport, for small-school and big-school competition
BASEBALL
➜ Big-school: Class 3A Sectional 7, Regional D.
➜ Colin’s comment: There are only two regionals to pick from here, and the other has just three teams. So I’m opting for the regional that features second-seeded Mahomet-Seymour, third-seeded Centennial, sixth-seeded Urbana and seventh-seeded Decatur Eisenhower. No one in the four-team bracket has a stellar record, with the Bulldogs the best one by sitting right around .500. But M-S owns a 13-2 victory against the Chargers, as well. The Tigers picked up their first win of the season last weekend, shutting out Peoria Notre Dame, so perhaps they can craft a Cinderella story.
➜ Small-school: Class 2A Sectional 5, Regional B.
➜ Colin’s comment: No clear-cut favorite stands out in this field. This regional’s only non-local team, Paris, actually is the top seed (No. 2), but someone from the local contingent stands a fair chance at knocking off the Tigers. Third-seeded Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, sixth-seeded Tuscola, seventh-seeded Villa Grove/Heritage and 10th-seeded Hoopeston Area all have been plagued by inconsistent play, but they have also fared well in stretches. BHRA probably is the favorite besides Paris, having played a Class 2A No. 1 seed, Maroa-Forsyth, within one run on May 15.
SOFTBALL
➜ Big-school: Class 3A Sectional 7, Regional D.
➜ Colin’s comment: A local program is very likely to end a postseason hardware drought in this regional, which contains second-seeded Centennial, third-seeded Urbana and sixth-seeded Champaign Central. The Chargers’ last regional title isn’t terribly far in the past, having come in 2013. But the Tigers and Maroons haven’t gained an IHSA trophy in much longer, with Urbana’s last regional title being won in 1987 and Central’s last regional championship being earned in 1981. Seventh-seeded Decatur Eisenhower rounds out this grouping.
➜ Small-school: Class 2A Sectional 5, Regional D.
➜ Colin’s comment: A slam-dunk selection here, as we’re likely to see an all-Illini Prairie Conference final with plenty of history behind it. Second-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden and third-seeded Unity are the textbook definition of rivals, and the Spartans played the villain last week by handing the Rockets their first loss of the season en route to an 11-9 win. Both teams won a regional championship in 2019, as well. Sixth-seeded Westville could throw a wrench into the proceedings, while seventh-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm and 10th-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement hope to do the same.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
➜ Big-school: Class 2A Lincoln Sectional, Regional D.
➜ Colin’s comment: Just like in softball, this regional contains three local Big 12 Conference schools. Second-seeded Champaign Central, sixth-seeded Urbana and seventh-seeded Centennial will duke it out with third-seeded Bloomington for the top prize. The Tigers and Chargers have struggled, each holding just one win on the season entering this week. The Maroons, however, could acquire their first regional title since 2015. And a potential regional-final preview looms on Thursday, when Central hosts Bloomington in the Maroons’ second-to-last regular-season match.
➜ Small-school: Class 1A Herscher Sectional, Regional D.
➜ Colin’s comment: I only have three-team regionals to pick from here, so I’m going with the one that has the most local flair. The Sabers are faring well under first-year coach Megan Gosda, defeating the likes of Uni High and Monticello. STM holds the second seed in this regional and will face either the third-seeded Illineks or sixth-seeded Decatur Lutheran in the championship round. Uni High has been up and down since starting the season 2-0, but a rematch with the Sabers would be another rivalry matchworth watching.