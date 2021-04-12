Athletes from 10 area schools have been selected to the 2021 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams, including six players making a first-team list.
Danville seniors Tevin Smith and Nate Hoskins cracked the Class 3A first team, while the trio of St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore Ty Pence, Tuscola junior Jalen Quinn and Prairie Central senior Trey Bazzell earned Class 2A first-team status and Iroquois West senior Jack McMillan did the same in Class 1A.
Smith averaged 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals and Hoskins averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the 7-5 Vikings.
Pence averaged 25.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest for the 9-4 Spartans. Quinn averaged 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per outing for the 13-5 Warriors. Bazzell averaged 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.6 blocked shots per game for the 11-4 Hawks.
McMillan averaged 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the 11-4 Raiders, who won the Sangamon Valley Conference tournament.
Five local players were tabbed as IBCA all-state honorable mention choices as well: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Elijah Tidwell in Class 2A, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Jamison Rocke in Class 1A, Georgetown-Ridge Farm junior Cale Steinbaugh in Class 1A, Milford senior Trey Totheroh in Class 1A and Fisher senior Carson Brozenec in Class 1A.