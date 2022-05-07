Alyssa Williams and Lia Patterson, Tuscola
Senior Murray State signee Williams is the reigning News-Gazette All-Area girls’ track and field Athlete of the Year and won 2021 Class 1A state titles in the 100-meter dash, 200 dash and long jump. Patterson has surged onto the preps scene and is ranked among the state’s best in multiple events, including at No. 1 in the 1A 300 hurdles prior to Friday’s meets.
Brynlee Keeran, Salt Fork
Watch out for some of senior Keeran’s Storm teammates as well — thrower Olivia Birge, jumper/hurdler Shelby McGee and mid-distance runner Macie Russell. Keeran, however, legitimately could medal in four field events at the Class 1A state finals. She’s the reigning triple jump runner-up and rated third in pole vault, eighth in high jump and 11th in long jump last season in the end-of-year showcase.
Brianna Dixon, Rantoul
When you earn your high school its first state track and field championship since 1899, you tend to be a big deal the following season. The junior Dixon hasn’t rested on her laurels after snagging the 2021 Class 2A 100 hurdles state crown plus a third-place high jump finish. Entering Friday, she was ranked second among the state’s 2A athletes in both the 100 and 300 hurdles as well as fifth in high jump.
Kate Ahmari, Uni High
Distance-running fans are accustomed to seeing the junior excel on cross-country courses throughout Illinois. She should have some chances to stand on the Class 1A podium within Eastern Illinois’ big blue track later this month, too. The defending N-G All-Area girls’ cross-country Runner of the Year resided among the state’s top 25 in the 800 run, 1,600 run and 1,600 relay prior to Friday’s action.
Trixie Johnson, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
The junior surged to sixth place in last season’s Class 2A 800 run, gaining N-G All-Area first-team status as a result. Now the Panthers have bumped down to the 1A field this spring, and Johnson appears poised to move upward on the state podium. Ahead of Friday’s meets, Johnson boasted 1A’s fifth-best time in the 800 run — sitting about four seconds behind the present leader.