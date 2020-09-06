This year’s high school basketball regular season means more than ever, with uncertainty surrounding the campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about what the postseason will look like. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS breaks down six prominent local games set to tip off this winter — at least for right now:
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Tuscola at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Dec. 1
Why it’s worth watching: Fans got to see this game three times last season, and while the Panthers dominated the final two meetings — the latter of them a Class 2A regional championship game in Paxton — there’s plenty of intrigue in having these teams open the season against one another. The obvious show-stealer is Tuscola’s Jalen Quinn, a junior and Division I prospect with multiple college offers. Although he typically can put up at least 20 points a night, defense-minded PBL buttoned up coach Justin Bozarth’s prize player well last season. Coach Adam Schonauer’s Panthers need to make up for the graduation of star Trey VanWinkle and most of their other starters from last season’s 27-5 team.
Champaign Central at Centennial, Dec. 15
Why it’s worth watching: The local big-school rivalry to beat, there’s rarely any love lost between the Maroons and Chargers on the hardwood (even if some of them are friends off it). This matchup is firmly the Khailieo Terry show. The senior dunk machine may be pulled out to the point now, but he’s led the way for coach Jeff Finke’s Central program in various categories during most of the recent games with Centennial. Coach Tim Lavin’s Chargers are dealing with numerous graduations but still have talented leaders like Amareon Parker and David Laby who can excite.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello, Jan. 5
Why it’s worth watching: Rolling into the new year with a classic Illini Prairie Conference meeting at the new Sievers Center is as thrilling a way as any to kick off the 2021 portion of the area schedule. For coach Kiel Duval’s Spartans, the story becomes how sophomore Ty Pence will react to this being his team. Already viewed as one of the state’s premier performers in his class outside of Chicago, Pence will be looked to for plenty of production and always will draw the toughest defenses. Sages coach Kevin Roy is good at leading teams that slow the pace but will need to account for many outgoing seniors.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Salt Fork at Villa Grove/Heritage, Dec. 1
Why it’s worth watching: Coach Dan Sappenfield’s Blue Devils thought it was their time for a deep Class 2A playoff run last year but couldn’t get out of a loaded regional. Coach Brian Russell’s Storm was the big surprise of Class 1A, rolling all the way to a super-sectional despite not being that far above .500 at the start of the playoffs. VG/H retains the services of Kyleigh Block, a senior and News-Gazette All-Area second-team choice last season, but knows first-teamer Aliya Holloman is gone. Salt Fork senior Mackenzie Russell brings multi-sport talent to the floor. That will be necessary in spades with last season’s leader, Kayleigh Davis, now graduated.
Urbana at Danville, Dec. 10
Why it’s worth watching: It’s probably worth going to nearly any Danville girls’ game this season — if fans are allowed — to see if senior Erin Houpt sets some sort of school scoring record. The Mercer commit is Danville’s all-time leading point producer across both genders and can put down 30 points without much issue. She isn’t alone in producing on coach Zack Patterson’s team, as junior Nau’tika Conaway can play the Robin to Houpt’s Batman. The Tigers are in a difficult position with longtime area coaching stalwart Chris Mennig out of the fold, as well as several seniors. Sariah Townsend-Cooper projects as a potential leader early on for Urbana.
Tuscola at Sullivan, Jan. 25
Why it’s worth watching: These Central Illinois Conference rivals know how to battle one another, no matter who is supposed to be the favorite and who should be the underdog. Sullivan has led the way as far as team results go lately, with coach Sheri McCain’s team a regional titlist in two of the last three years. Senior big Emily White can do it all for Sullivan and has All-Area second-team recognition to show for it. Brynn Tabeling is drawing plenty of college interest these days for coach Tim Kohlbecker’s Warriors and the senior doesn’t let the fact she stands 5-foot-4 deter her from getting after it on the court.