Six area high school basketball programs earned inclusion in the final Associated Press polls of the 2020-21 season, with those rankings released Tuesday afternoon.
Despite all local teams forced to finish play by March 13 at latest, the polls continued for one more week in response to Chicago Public Schools squads receiving an extra week to compete. Those teams experienced a delayed start to the season.
Below are the school year's final AP polls in all classes and both genders, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
BOYS
Class 4A
SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Whitney Young (8) 15-1 87 1
2. Evanston Township 17-3 77 2
3. Simeon 7-1 72 T-3
4. Rolling Meadows (1) 15-0 66 T-3
5. Mundelein 13-2 53 5
6. Brother Rice 13-1 39 8
7. New Trier 13-2 24 6
8. Belleville East 11-2 21 9
9. Glenbard West 16-1 19 10
(tie) Glenbrook South 16-2 19 7
Others receiving votes: Curie 7. DeKalb 6. Rockford East 2. Downers North 1. Hersey 1. Moline 1.
Class 3A
SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. DePaul College Prep (5) 14-2 102 2
2. Hillcrest (5) 13-0 100 1
3. Niles Notre Dame 15-3 82 3
4. Peoria Notre Dame 14-1 71 4
5. Fenwick 13-3 67 T-5
6. Kankakee (1) 12-1 55 T-5
7. Rock Island 14-2 44 7
8. Washington 16-1 26 8
9. Effingham 17-1 19 9
10. Kenwood 12-2 13 —
Others receiving votes: Ottawa 9. Springfield Lanphier 8. St. Ignatius 4. St. Patrick 2. Westinghouse 1. Centralia 1. Lincoln 1.
Class 2A
SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Rockford Lutheran (9) 16-0 99 1
2. Mt. Carmel (1) 16-2 79 3
(tie) Breese Central 15-0 79 4
4. Corliss (1) 11-2 75 2
5. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 14-2 68 5
6. Nashville 14-1 56 T-6
7. Macomb 14-0 41 8
8. Fieldcrest 12-1 34 10
9. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 11-5 26 9
10. Breese Mater Dei 12-2 10 —
Others receiving votes: Clark 8. Fairfield 8. Massac County 6. Teutopolis 5. Carterville 4. Hillsboro 3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1. Eureka 1. Chicago King 1. Pinckneyville 1.
Class 1A
SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Cobden (5) 19-0 100 2
2. Yorkville Christian (6) 10-1 98 1
3. Casey-Westfield (1) 11-1 84 3
4. Kewanee Wethersfield 15-1 74 4
5. Indian Creek 17-4 60 5
6. East Dubuque 17-1 58 6
7. Monmouth United 14-2 46 7
8. LeRoy 12-1 33 8
9. Fulton 12-1 28 9
10. Roanoke-Benson 13-3 21 10
Others receiving votes: Okawville 13. Winchester-West Central 10. Concord Triopia 7. Macon Meridian 7. Norris City 6. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Steeleville 4. Goreville 3. Wayne City 2. Mounds Meridian 1.
GIRLS
Class 4A
SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Hersey (9) 16-0 90 1
2. Marist 15-1 76 3
3. Benet 11-1 63 2
4. Edwardsville 16-1 61 4
(tie) Libertyville 16-2 61 5
6. Loyola 19-2 52 6
7. Hononegah 12-1 28 7
8. Maine South 14-3 27 9
9. Stevenson 16-2 21 8
10. O'Fallon 13-2 10 10
Others receiving votes: Fremd 3. Naperville North 2. Lincoln Way West 1.
Class 3A
SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Kenwood (9) 13-0 90 2
2. Simeon 10-1 74 1
3. Peoria 11-1 72 3
4. Bethalto Civic Memorial 16-1 60 4
5. Decatur MacArthur 10-1 58 5
6. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 16-1 40 6
7. Geneseo 13-2 36 7
8. Dunlap 13-3 22 8
9. Chicago Heights Marian 16-5 20 9
10. St. Ignatius 12-5 9 10
Others receiving votes: Rock Island 4. Morton 3. Burlington Central 3. Sycamore 2. Danville 2.
Class 2A
SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Riverdale (9) 8-0 99 1
2. Eureka (2) 13-0 89 2
3. Winnebago 13-2 78 3
4. Breese Central 13-1 77 4
5. Carterville 12-2 68 5
6. Sullivan 14-1 58 6
7. Tremont 12-1 35 8
8. Seneca 11-1 29 7
(tie) Teutopolis 15-5 29 10
10. Paris 13-2 27 9
Others receiving votes: Petersburg PORTA 10. Nashville 4. Fieldcrest 2.
Class 1A
SCHOOL REC PTS PREV
1. Amboy (8) 14-1 100 1
2. Brimfield (2) 16-0 93 3
3. Lanark Eastland (1) 16-1 88 2
4. Aurora Christian 13-1 71 4
5. Tri-County 10-01 61 5
(tie) Salt Fork 13-0 61 6
7. Stockton 15-1 52 7
8. Brown County 13-2 30 9
9. Jacksonville Routt 10-2 23 8
10. Galena 11-2 8 —
Others receiving votes: Gardner-South Wilmington 6. Neoga 4. Serena 4. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3. Greenfield 1.