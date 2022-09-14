Six local high school football programs remain in their respective top 10s within this week's Associated Press poll, which was released Wednesday afternoon.
Below is the complete poll — Classes 8A through 1A — as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (11)
|(3-0)
|110
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East
|(3-0)
|98
|2
|3. Gurnee Warren
|(3-0)
|81
|4
|4. Glenbard West
|(3-0)
|78
|3
|5. Naperville North
|(3-0)
|57
|5
|6. O'Fallon
|(3-0)
|48
|6
|7. Maine South
|(2-1)
|35
|7
|8. Chicago (Marist)
|(2-1)
|23
|8
|9. Edwardsville
|(3-0)
|15
|9
|10. Lockport
|(3-0)
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: York 13, Bolingbrook 10, Glenbard East 7, Palatine 7, Glenbrook South 4, Lyons 3, South Elgin 1, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11)
|(3-0)
|110
|1
|2. Prospect
|(3-0)
|94
|2
|3. Wheaton North
|(3-0)
|90
|7
|4. Jacobs
|(3-0)
|71
|5
|5. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(1-2)
|43
|4
|6. Pekin
|(3-0)
|38
|9
|7. Batavia
|(1-2)
|34
|3
|8. Geneva
|(3-0)
|31
|NR
|9. Hersey
|(3-0)
|26
|NR
|10. Hononegah
|(3-0)
|23
|10
Others receiving votes: Yorkville 16, Brother Rice 14, Downers North 10, Glenbard North 4, Wheaton Warrenville South 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (10)
|(1-2)
|106
|1
|2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (2)
|(3-0)
|104
|2
|3. Chicago (Simeon)
|(3-0)
|95
|4
|4. Lemont
|(3-0)
|90
|3
|5. Crete-Monee
|(2-1)
|63
|6
|6. Chatham Glenwood
|(3-0)
|53
|7
|7. Niles Notre Dame
|(2-1)
|32
|5
|8. Kenwood
|(2-1)
|29
|8
|9. Normal West
|(3-0)
|25
|NR
|10. Cary-Grove
|(2-1)
|23
|9
Others receiving votes: Carmel 20, Wauconda 7, Crystal Lake South 5, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 3.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Morris (5)
|(3-0)
|106
|3
|2. Kankakee (5)
|(2-1)
|101
|2
|3. Mahomet-Seymour (1)
|(3-0)
|91
|4
|4. Sycamore
|(3-0)
|77
|5
|5. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (1)
|(1-2)
|72
|1
|6. Peoria
|(3-0)
|67
|6
|7. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|(3-0)
|43
|8
|8. Glenbard South
|(3-0)
|29
|9
|9. Mascoutah
|(3-0)
|27
|10
|10. Highland
|(2-1)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 10, St. Viator 8, Sterling 6, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 5, Rockford Boylan 3, Centralia 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Joliet Catholic (6)
|(3-0)
|114
|2
|(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6)
|(3-0)
|114
|1
|3. St. Francis
|(3-0)
|94
|3
|4. Richmond-Burton
|(3-0)
|81
|4
|5. Rochester
|(2-1)
|65
|5
|6. Stillman Valley
|(3-0)
|59
|6
|7. Genoa-Kingston
|(3-0)
|50
|7
|8. Wheaton Academy
|(3-0)
|39
|8
|9. Carterville
|(3-0)
|25
|9
|10. Freeburg
|(3-0)
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Macomb 2, St. Laurence 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (10)
|(2-1)
|118
|1
|2. Williamsville (1)
|(3-0)
|102
|2
|3. Reed-Custer (1)
|(3-0)
|94
|3
|4. Princeton
|(3-0)
|84
|4
|5. Byron
|(2-1)
|70
|5
|6. Mt. Carmel
|(3-0)
|58
|6
|7. Prairie Central
|(3-0)
|47
|7
|8. Eureka
|(3-0)
|38
|8
|9. Peotone
|(3-0)
|15
|T10
|10. Unity
|(2-1)
|13
|T10
Others receiving votes: Montini 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7, Seneca 2, Elmwood-Brimfield 1, Durand-Pecatonica 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wilmington (10)
|(3-0)
|118
|1
|2. St. Teresa (2)
|(3-0)
|110
|2
|3. Maroa-Forsyth
|(3-0)
|95
|4
|4. Bismarck-Henning
|(3-0)
|81
|5
|5. North-Mac
|(3-0)
|70
|8
|6. Knoxville
|(3-0)
|59
|7
|7. Rockridge
|(2-1)
|37
|9
|8. Tri-Valley
|(2-1)
|26
|3
|9. Pana
|(2-1)
|14
|10
|10. Johnston City
|(3-0)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Vandalia 11, Nashville 9, Carmi White County 7, Mercer County 5, El Paso-Gridley 4, Flora 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (12)
|(3-0)
|128
|1
|2. Athens (1)
|(3-0)
|108
|2
|3. Ridgeview
|(4-0)
|97
|4
|4. Fulton
|(3-0)
|84
|6
|5. Camp Point Central
|(3-0)
|76
|5
|6. Hope Academy
|(3-0)
|53
|9
|7. Tuscola
|(3-0)
|29
|7
|8. Forreston
|(2-1)
|26
|8
|8. Iroquois West
|(3-0)
|26
|10
|10. Central A&M
|(2-1)
|21
|3
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 15, St. Bede 15, Greenfield-Northwestern 15, Ottawa Marquette 8, Annawan-Wethersfield 7, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6, Shelbyville 1.
