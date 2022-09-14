Six local high school football programs remain in their respective top 10s within this week's Associated Press poll, which was released Wednesday afternoon.

Below is the complete poll — Classes 8A through 1A — as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (11)(3-0)1101
2. Lincoln-Way East(3-0)982
3. Gurnee Warren(3-0)814
4. Glenbard West(3-0)783
5. Naperville North(3-0)575
6. O'Fallon(3-0)486
7. Maine South(2-1)357
8. Chicago (Marist)(2-1)238
9. Edwardsville(3-0)159
10. Lockport(3-0)14NR

Others receiving votes: York 13, Bolingbrook 10, Glenbard East 7, Palatine 7, Glenbrook South 4, Lyons 3, South Elgin 1, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11)(3-0)1101
2. Prospect(3-0)942
3. Wheaton North(3-0)907
4. Jacobs(3-0)715
5. Chicago (St. Rita)(1-2)434
6. Pekin(3-0)389
7. Batavia(1-2)343
8. Geneva(3-0)31NR
9. Hersey(3-0)26NR
10. Hononegah(3-0)2310

Others receiving votes: Yorkville 16, Brother Rice 14, Downers North 10, Glenbard North 4, Wheaton Warrenville South 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (10)(1-2)1061
2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (2)(3-0)1042
3. Chicago (Simeon)(3-0)954
4. Lemont(3-0)903
5. Crete-Monee(2-1)636
6. Chatham Glenwood(3-0)537
7. Niles Notre Dame(2-1)325
8. Kenwood(2-1)298
9. Normal West(3-0)25NR
10. Cary-Grove(2-1)239

Others receiving votes: Carmel 20, Wauconda 7, Crystal Lake South 5, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 3.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Morris (5)(3-0)1063
2. Kankakee (5)(2-1)1012
3. Mahomet-Seymour (1)(3-0)914
4. Sycamore(3-0)775
5. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (1)(1-2)721
6. Peoria(3-0)676
7. Chicago (Morgan Park)(3-0)438
8. Glenbard South(3-0)299
9. Mascoutah(3-0)2710
10. Highland(2-1)13NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 10, St. Viator 8, Sterling 6, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 5, Rockford Boylan 3, Centralia 2.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Joliet Catholic (6)(3-0)1142
(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6)(3-0)1141
3. St. Francis(3-0)943
4. Richmond-Burton(3-0)814
5. Rochester(2-1)655
6. Stillman Valley(3-0)596
7. Genoa-Kingston(3-0)507
8. Wheaton Academy(3-0)398
9. Carterville(3-0)259
10. Freeburg(3-0)1610

Others receiving votes: Macomb 2, St. Laurence 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (10)(2-1)1181
2. Williamsville (1)(3-0)1022
3. Reed-Custer (1)(3-0)943
4. Princeton(3-0)844
5. Byron(2-1)705
6. Mt. Carmel(3-0)586
7. Prairie Central(3-0)477
8. Eureka(3-0)388
9. Peotone(3-0)15T10
10. Unity(2-1)13T10

Others receiving votes: Montini 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7, Seneca 2, Elmwood-Brimfield 1, Durand-Pecatonica 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (10)(3-0)1181
2. St. Teresa (2)(3-0)1102
3. Maroa-Forsyth(3-0)954
4. Bismarck-Henning(3-0)815
5. North-Mac(3-0)708
6. Knoxville(3-0)597
7. Rockridge(2-1)379
8. Tri-Valley(2-1)263
9. Pana(2-1)1410
10. Johnston City(3-0)13NR

Others receiving votes: Vandalia 11, Nashville 9, Carmi White County 7, Mercer County 5, El Paso-Gridley 4, Flora 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (12)(3-0)1281
2. Athens (1)(3-0)1082
3. Ridgeview(4-0)974
4. Fulton(3-0)846
5. Camp Point Central(3-0)765
6. Hope Academy(3-0)539
7. Tuscola(3-0)297
8. Forreston(2-1)268
8. Iroquois West(3-0)2610
10. Central A&M(2-1)213

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 15, St. Bede 15, Greenfield-Northwestern 15, Ottawa Marquette 8, Annawan-Wethersfield 7, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6, Shelbyville 1.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

