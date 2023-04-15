Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS highlights six track and field standouts — three boys, three girls, and one in each IHSA class — worth knowing as the outdoor season nears its midway point:
Class 3A boys
Daniel Lacy
Sr., Centennial
Perhaps forgotten last season amid Chargers standout Kemoni McCullough winning the Class 3A long jump state championship was how strongly Lacy performed on Eastern Illinois University’s blue track. Lacy is the reigning 3A 400-meter dash fifth-place finisher and took a leg on a third-place 400 relay unit. Entering Friday, Lacy led all of 3A with his times in the 100 (10.76 seconds) and 400 (49.19) based on his performance this season.
Class 2A boys
Jackson Gilbert
Sr., Urbana
The future Illinois track and field athlete already has Class 2A individual and relay state championships to his name. He’s the reigning 400-meter dash state titlist in that class and helped the Tigers win the 2A 400 relay crown as a sophomore. Dealing with a hip injury prior to his final prep track and field season hasn’t slowed Gilbert, who entered Friday leading the 2A state contingent in the 200 (21.63 seconds) this season.
Class 1A boys
Garrett Taylor
Sr., Salt Fork
What does an athlete desire when he’s already captured two Class 1A discus state championships? A third. Taylor can end his high school tenure on such a note before continuing his track and field career at Illinois State. Taylor leads all of 1A with the longest discus throw this season, setting a new school record Friday at 185 feet, 11/4 inches. He also rates second in shot put (55-81/4) behind only Tuscola senior Chris Boyd (58-11/4) this spring.
Class 3A girls
Nickiya Shields
So., Danville
Shields has excelled for the Vikings, winning four events at Tuesday’s Salt Fork Invitational — the 100-meter hurdles, triple jump, 400 relay and 1,600 relay. But she made noise last season, too, placing ninth in the 3A 300 hurdles race at the state meet. Entering Friday, Shields ranked third in the 3A triple jump this season (37 feet, 101/2 inches) and ran a blistering 14.97 seconds in the 100 hurdles on Friday night in Bloomington.
Class 2A girls
Brianna Dixon
Sr., Rantoul
After giving Rantoul track and field its first state champion since 1899 when she won the 2A 100-meter hurdles crown as a sophomore in 2021, Dixon has continued to thrive in multiple ventures. She’s coming off 2A state runner-up showings in the 100 hurdles and high jump as a junior, along with a fourth-place 300 hurdles outcome. Dixon entered Friday by leading the entire 2A girls’ 100 hurdles crop this season with a time of 14.79 seconds.
Class 1A girls
Lia Patterson
So., Tuscola
Patterson paired with then-senior Alyssa Williams to lead the Warriors to the Class 1A team state title last season, with Patterson medaling in four events. She clearly is ready to take the reigns of this season’s Tuscola crew, based on her results so far. Entering Friday, she led all of 1A in both the 400-meter dash (58.33 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (46.60), also ranking third in the 100 hurdles (15.53) and fifth in the 200 (26.16).