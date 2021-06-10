ST. JOSEPH — Zach Martinie kept a straightforward approach in the batter’s box.
Make contact, the St. Joseph-Ogden first baseman told himself Wednesday afternoon.
Wait for a fastball. Keep fouling pitches off if he had to.
Martinie didn’t have a game-winning hit for the top-seeded Spartans during their relatively comfortable 7-0 win against Shelbyville in a Class 2A sectional semifinal game on SJ-O’s home field.
But the senior’s approach at the plate in his first at-bat epitomized a determined effort for SJ-O during its 20th consecutive win. The Spartans wouldn’t be denied.
Martinie worked a 10-pitch at-bat against Shelbyville left-handed starter Ethan Clark before lining an opposite-field single into right field with one out in the bottom of the second inning.
“I kept wanting the fastball, and I kept missing it by just hitting it down the line,” Martinie said. “I got tired, because I ran to first after every time, and I’m not a real fit guy, so I was getting mad that I had to keep running. I finally hit it out there.”
His single advanced SJ-O second baseman Isaiah Immke to third and No. 9 hitter Keaton Nolan followed with an RBI double to center field.
Nolan’s extra-base hit gave SJ-O a 1-0 lead.
And provided all the offense Crayton Burnett needed.
“When my guy Crayton strikes someone out,” Martinie said. “I get so energetic.”
Martinie and his teammates had every right to feel energized watching Burnett’s dazzling performance on the mound Wednesday. The Illinois signee allowed a two-out single from Clark in the first inning.
And that was it.
Burnett retired the final 19 hitters he faced, finishing off a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts in an efficient manner. The lanky right-hander only needed 82 pitches to set aside the second-seeded Rams (21-4), throwing 63 for strikes.
He captivated the large crowd for large segments of the game, too, with the only sound at times featuring the pop of the ball hitting SJ-O catcher Coby Miller’s mitt followed by a quick burst of applause from the SJ-O fan contingent. Then, the scene repeated itself. Over and over and over again, with Burnett’s fastball, curveball and changeup keeping Shelbyville guessing at the plate.
“I just had all three of my pitches working,” Burnett said. “I was in a good rhythm with the pitches coach was calling, and the defense played well. Everything came together.”
It did on offense, too, for the Spartans. SJ-O compiled 13 hits on the steamy afternoon that featured a steady drizzle during the middle innings, but not enough to cool off Nolan and SJ-O third baseman Tyler Altenbaumer.
“We actually changed up our hitting approach (Tuesday) knowing what type of lefty we were going to see,” SJ-O coach Josh Haley said. “We worked on that in the cage in practice and again in pregame when we hit. We had a lot of hits the other way, and Altenbaumer does a really good job of that.
Nolan, a junior right fielder, went 3 for 3 with two runs scored by showcasing a smooth left-handed swing at the bottom of the lineup.
“We’ve got nine guys in the order who can probably hit at any spot,” Haley said. “Nolan has hit the ball on the nose a lot.”
Altenbaumer did one better than Nolan, with the junior going 4 for 4 with two RBI. His two-run single to right field during the second inning increased SJ-O’s lead to 3-0.
“That kid just finds the barrel every game,” Burnett said. “He’s a heck of a player.”
Altenbaumer is a heck of a pitcher, too, and the right-hander will likely get the ball on the mound for SJ-O (32-2) when it hosts second-seeded Paris (25-3) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the sectional championship game.
But on Wednesday, his bat was more than enough for SJ-O.
“I never got deep into a count,” Altenbaumer said, “and I just felt like I couldn’t get out.”
SJ-O added four runs during the bottom of the sixth on singles from Nolan, center fielder Hayden Brazelton, Altenbaumer, left fielder Andrew Beyers and two errors by Shelbyville to go ahead 7-0. Then, Burnett just needed a few minutes during the top of the seventh to finish off his latest dynamic pitching performance and send SJ-O into the Sweet 16 for the fifth time since 2015.
“This was a game where we had to make pitches because we knew Shelbyville wasn’t going to quit,” Haley said. “They were having a good approach at the plate, but a lot of what happened at the plate was all Burnett. He was just that good.”