ST. JOSEPH — The future home of St. Joseph-Ogden baseball is under construction. And making progress. Rapidly.
Meaning the Spartans will likely play all of their home games in 2022 and beyond at the new facility that is taking shape along Route 150. Bleachers are already in place behind home plate, the outlines of brick dugouts are visible on each baseline and yellow foul poles are situated down the left-field and right-field line.
The Royal Giants of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League will also call the venue home that previously held acres of farmland just before you enter the Champaign County town of 4,000 residents.
Meaning also that Saturday morning’s Class 2A sectional championship game SJ-O (32-2) will host against Paris (25-3) is likely the last one at the current field these current Spartans know so well.
SJ-O coach Josh Haley, in his 10th season leading the Spartans, has spent ample time on SJ-O’s home field and will do so again on Saturday when the first pitch is thrown at 11 a.m.
He knows all the nooks and crannies, the way the infield reacts to groundballs hit at certain speeds.
Knows the feeling when fans unfold their lawn chairs up and down the first- and third-base lines. Or choose to stand — sometimes nearly on the rod — at the field that intersects Elm Street and Grand Avenue.
Residential area is nearby, with a flurry of foul balls winding up in neighboring yards or bushes. Sometimes on roofs of houses. The setup isn’t perfect, by any means. What high school sports facility is.
But Haley has come to relish the Spartans’ home field.
“It’s compact,” Haley said. “Everybody’s on top of each other, with the fans and dugouts included. It plays big. There’s not a lot of balls that leave this field. The whole environment of fans being able to line the whole field and being on top of one another, it’s neat. Anytime you have success, you appreciate being at home.”
Which is where SJ-O has spent its entire postseason so far. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IHSA elected not to have set regional and sectional sites. The team with the better seed was set to host those games, with SJ-O getting the opportunity to play all four of their playoff games thus far at home.
That’ll change on Monday if the Spartans can win Saturday, with a super-sectional game scheduled for 4 p.m. at Workman Family Baseball Field on the Millkin University campus in Decatur.
During SJ-O’s run of success under Haley, the Spartans have won five sectional titles and placed second in state in 2016 and 2017. But they’ve never had the chance to win a sectional championship on their home field.
Until now.
“It’s always fun to play at home in the postseason because you know a lot of of people will show up,” said Crayton Burnett, SJ-O’s standout senior pitcher and Illinois signee.
Burnett won’t pitch on Saturday — expect junior right-hander Tyler Altenbaumer to get the start — after he threw a one-hit shutout that featured 13 strikeouts during SJ-O’s 7-0 win against Shelbyville on Wednesday in a sectional semifinal game. But he’ll be a key cog in the lineup for the Spartans.
Tough pitching and stellar defense are usually the calling cards for the Spartans, but this year’s team features a combination of solid contact hitters who might not muscle a ball over their home field fence, but can litter their spacious outfield with key singles and extra-base hits.
“We’re a deep lineup,” Haley said. “Sometimes, it’s just different guys each game, but that’s why they’ve been successful this year.”
The key to that success for this SJ-O team arrived last fall. Haley said the program took advantage of its 20 contact days before the onslaught of high school sports happened once the calendar flipped to late January.
“We set this tone in the fall,” Haley said. “We knew what type of club we were going to have based on how they practiced and what they did during our contact days. That set us up for what we’re going through right now.”
Now, SJ-O is two wins away from reaching the one-day state tournament that will take place next Friday at Duffy Bass Field on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. While the Spartans have their sights set on playing three games next week at college facilities, they’ll need to perform well at their own field one final time.
“Monday and again Wednesday, this park was full,” Haley said. “We have a full contingent of support from our community. That comfort of being at home should help. It’ll be a fun environment on Saturday, for sure.”