HOOPESTON — St. Joseph-Ogden coach Josh Haley described his team’s approach to Saturday’s game as “professional.”
A fair number of the Spartans had already been there, done that when it came to a Class 2A regional championship. SJ-O wasn’t fazed by the moment or by the crummy weather conditions.
So a 10-0 victory in five innings against Clifton Central — with the Spartans taking the lead in the first inning — wasn’t exactly a surprise. Winning regional titles, which they did for the ninth straight time Saturday, has become the program standard.
“The kids are used to playing in big games,” Haley said. “They don’t take anything for granted. Really, it’s just about one step at a time. The kids understand. They understand what’s expected. You get to the postseason and the bright lights come on and nothing is going to change.”
SJ-O (34-2) will play the winner of Monday’s rescheduled regional title game between Tremont and Pontiac at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Workman Family Baseball Field in Decatur. And the Spartans’ coaching staff will be out in force on Monday to do some scouting.
“It’s that time of year where we get out,” Haley said. “We’ve got three different guys going three different directions.”
The SJ-O coaching staff puts some real effort into scouting reports. The Spartans followed it to the letter Saturday against Clifton Central. Hayden Brazelton drew a leadoff walk to start SJ-O’s first rally in the bottom of the first, Luke Landrus singled to keep it going and the Spartans turned it into 3-0 lead after one inning.
“Any time you can start 3-0 in a regional championship game that takes the wind out of their sales,” Haley said. “I thought it was important to score early off of (Clifton Central pitcher Nick Krueger). … . We just kept scoring runs, and Tyler (Altenbaumer) was dominant on the mound. Even finishing it in the fifth, they didn’t settle.”
SJ-O scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the 10-run rule. Landrus and Adam Price drove in two runs apiece for SJ-O, and Brazelton and Taylor Voorheees each had two hits and an RBI. More than enough run support for Altenbaumer. The Spartans’ ace struck out nine and scattered three hits in five innings for the win.
“He filled up the strike zone,” Haley said. “He was just pounding the strike zone with both pitches. He was vintage Tyler Altenbaumer.”