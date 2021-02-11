ST. JOSEPH — The new normal for local high school athletic programs includes the possibility of events abruptly disappearing from schedules — and not merely because of inclement weather.
In the COVID-19 pandemic era, IHSA teams can experience a single positive test or numerous close-contact identifications among competitors. This, in turn, may lead to a roster’s sudden decimation.
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball coach Kiel Duval knows the situation all too well. His Spartans haven’t played a game yet and had their first two scheduled games postponed last week.
“It was kind of a trickle-down effect where one kid got it and the next kid got it,” Duval told The News-Gazette on Wednesday, a little more than 48 hours before his Spartans are set to finally begin their season with a 7 p.m. tip at Rantoul. “(We had) a few cases on the team where it was just better for us at that point to shut things down and make sure the spread didn’t continue.
“It’s a situation where you never know where you get it from or where it comes from or how it starts.”
Duval and his players likely never will get an answer to that, similar to millions of others — in athletics and beyond — across the nation.
Instead, they’ll plunge forward with what remains of their already-truncated 2021 campaign, which was set to begin Feb. 5 against Cissna Park and is slated to conclude March 12 at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
SJ-O lost the Cissna Park game and a Feb. 9 Illini Prairie Conference showdown with St. Thomas More. The game with Cissna Park is canceled, while the game with STM is rescheduled for March 10.
And the Spartans aren’t the only local boys’ basketball team dealing with COVID-19. The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ team has postponed their last three games following a 1-1 start because of COVID-19 issues among the team, Knights athletic director Nathan Seal confirmed to The News-Gazette.
The Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball team won’t host Taylorville on Friday night because of the same reason, Bulldogs athletic director Matt Hensley confirmed to The News-Gazette. And Arcola’s boys’ basketball team lost their Tuesday game against Decatur Lutheran because of COVID-19 issues in Decatur Lutheran’s program, according to the Purple Riders boys’ basketball Twitter account.
Over at SJ-O, Duval said his group paused activities on Jan. 30 in response to its own COVID-19 troubles.
“Things can change very, very quickly, and outcomes can change quickly. It happened, and we had to deal with it,” Duval said. “It was one of those things where it was frustrating, but we knew this is the beast we’re dealing with.”
Duval said any of his players who tested positive for COVID-19 needed to quarantine for 10 days before acquiring a doctor’s note and embarking upon a seven-day return-to-play journey.
That final element is referenced in a document on the IHSA website. Its intention is to outline how an athlete who contracts COVID can return to regular activity in a progressive fashion.
The document offers an example that includes five stages:
➜ Light activity for a minimum of two days;
➜ Adding in “simple movement activities,” like running drills, for a minimum of one day;
➜ Adding “more complex training” for up to 45 minutes at moderate intensity, for a minimum of one day;
➜ Adding “normal training activity” for up to 60 minutes at moderate to high intensity, for a minimum of two days;
➜ Return to full activity.
Duval said his team won’t be at full strength when it takes the court Friday night at Rantoul.
“We were able to do some things Monday, but we didn’t have a full group. We didn’t have enough to go 5 on 5,” Duval said. “Tuesday we got a few more guys back. ... Then guys that actually had COVID are working back into their return to play. They’re able to do a little bit more (Wednesday). I think Thursday we’ll be getting a little bit more up to speed.”
In a regular IHSA basketball season, losing 17 days of activity would be inconvenient but not back-breaking. In a pandemic-era schedule that barely lasts more than a month, that level of absence can prove devastating — especially to kids like Duval’s three seniors.
“(Underclassmen) may not know as much because, in their head, they’re thinking, ‘I have a couple more seasons,’” Duval said. “But if you’re a senior and your season is a month and a week anyway and you’re taking 17 days out of that time period, that’s a big chunk where they’re struggling a little bit.”
Duval said he understands why such measures are in place amid a pandemic, considering COVID-19 spread “can snowball very, very quickly.”
But he added that “it’s just tough” to see his athletes lose even more basketball time, on top of what they missed in November, December and January while the IHSA and Illinois Department of Public Health couldn’t agree on a return-to-play format.
At any rate, SJ-O will collect either a win or loss in Rantoul on Friday evening. It’s a superior alternative to “0-0” continuing to exist next to the team’s name.
“Our guys will be ready to play,” Duval said. “I’m sure there’s going to be some excitement. There’s going to be a lot of adrenaline.”