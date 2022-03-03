CLIFTON — St. Joseph-Ogden coach Kiel Duval had a clear message for his team after Wednesday night’s Class 2A sectional semifinal game against El Paso-Gridley.
Remember the feeling. Remember the look on the senior’s faces as they dealt with the end of their high school basketball careers.
A rough shooting night for SJ-O was a major factor in Wednesday’s 45-32 sectional semifinal loss. That El Paso-Gridley was more physical didn’t help.
“The biggest thing we talked about in there was a lot of our losses dealt with strength,” Duval said standing outside the locker room at “The Crater” at Clifton Central. “We’re not very strong and physically built right now. We’ve got to work in the offseason on that or else we’re never going to take that next step.
“We talked about remembering this feeling that those seniors have right now when it’s all over. Every time you want to skip a workout in the morning — every time you want to skip open gym or don’t want to get in the gym to get shots — you need to remember that feeling and look on their face as the season ends because we don’t get the job done late. We’ve got to remember that.”
SJ-O (23-10) experienced both sides of living by the three and dying by it Wednesday night.
Made three-pointers in the third quarter by Andrew Beyers, Evan Ingram and Coy Taylor helped the Spartans hang with El Paso-Gridley (28-2). But they were a bit of an aberration. SJ-O struggled more than succeeded from distance.
“We couldn’t knock down our open shots,” said SJ-O guard Logan Smith, who led the Spartans with 11 points and four rebounds. “We still got good looks. We’ve just got to keep running the offense, and we’ll know them down eventually. We’ve just got to keep putting the work in.”
With shots mostly not falling for SJ-O, El Paso-Gridley was able to sink in the paint defensively. That put the Titans in position to smother any dribble-drive opportunities by the Spartans with 6-foot-6 forward Jake Funk anchored in the paint.
“We were getting those shots blocked,” Duval said. “Those opportunities we talked about. Kick it out. See if we could get a drive and kick. Make them react. Make the defense scramble. See if you can get an extra pass, and see if you can get an open look that way. We just didn’t knock down that extra pass.”
El Paso-Gridley’s main defensive priority was clear from the opening tip. Asa Smith spent the majority of the game face guarding SJ-O’s Ty Pence, with Luke Ihlenfeldt taking that assignment on occasion. The Titans also doubled Pence automatically after any ball screen to keep up the pressure.
“I thought a lot of different guys stepped up and ran around and had to chase him,” El Paso-Gridley coach Nathaniel Meiss said. “He’s such a good player. We didn’t want to let him loose. We didn’t let him get going at the beginning, and then he had a hard time getting going at the end. Nothing was flowing really for him. Our defense stepped up and did a tremendous job. It was a tough task.”
Pence finished with six points Wednesday night. All six came on free throws, as he didn’t get any shots to fall against El Paso-Gridley. Two fouls in the first quarter and a quick third to start the second quarter sent Pence to the bench before halftime.
“It probably took him out of a rhythm,” Duval said. “He’s never been in that situation. We felt like we needed to play him with two. It’s one of those things you have to stay locked into the game and when you come back in have to be ready to go. It was different for him. You could tell it took him out of things.”
Ingram finished with seven points and seven rebounds for SJ-O, and Beyers chipped in five points and five rebounds. Ihlenfeldt and Smith led El Paso-Gridley with 13 points, while Funk finished with 12. The Titans will face Monticello at 7 p.m. Friday in Clifton with a sectional title on the line.