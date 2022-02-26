PEOTONE — The St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball team found itself facing a 13-point deficit in the second half of Friday night’s Class 2A sectional championship game against Fieldcrest.
Some teams might have folded in that situation.
The Spartans rallied behind their senior leaders to force overtime before the Knights regained control in the bonus period for a 52-46 victory.
“I am super proud of our girls,” SJ-O coach Drew Arteaga said. “They had absolutely nothing left in the tank when they walked out of the locker room. They were exhausted, and they should have been because we competed. The reason we went on our run was our senior leaderships. I have the utmost respect and am proud and super thankful they bought into our program with a first-year head coach. Without the leadership (Friday), we would have folded.”
Senior wing Ella Armstorng led SJ-O (24-8) with 14 points, and senior center Taylor Wells chipped in 11 points.
But it was senior guard Ashlyn Lannert who helped spark SJ-O’s rally with a pair of late three-pointers, with junior guard Peyton Jones and sophomore guard Addison Frick also making a three-pointer apiece to help erase the Spartans’ double-digit deficit against the Knights (33-2).
SJ-O (24-8) also took care of the ball better late in the second half and locked in defensively.
“We found out that we’ve just got to lock in, get stops and offensively really value the ball and get great looks,” Arteaga said. “I think down the stretch we really bought into each other and were willing to value the basketball. That was super important to us. We always talk about good teams going on runs. They went on a run in the third quarter, and then we were a good team and went on a run.”
SJ-O’s late run was enough to force overtime. But it ultimately wasn’t enough to keep Fieldcrest from claiming the sectional title.
“They are a good basketball team,” Arteaga said. “The thing that worked for them was they were extremely patient on offense and were willing to wait to find good shots. They would make the extra pass to find the open girl, and they punished us on the offensive glass and got second chances. Those things add up.”