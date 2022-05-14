CATLIN — Friday’s Class 1A Salt Fork Sectional wasn’t perfect for Kelly Johnson’s St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ track and field team.
The Spartans experienced “hiccups” during the meet, according to Johnson.
And then one of the squad’s water coolers broke as it prepared to leave Catlin.
But it was still a banner afternoon and evening for SJ-O, which won its 10th consecutive team sectional trophy with 118 points, outlasting host Salt Fork (111) and Uni High (104).
The Spartans also booked nine berths in this coming Thursday’s 1A state preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium.
“It was a true team effort,” Johnson said. “What kept those girls going was the fact they saw their other teammates scoring those points, those fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place points toward the team title. We wouldn’t be taking home this plaque without those girls stepping up.”
SJ-O won just one event but mustered its other state qualifications via either runner-up finishes or exceeding a state-advancement standard.
Hope Rajlich is a three-event state qualifier for the Spartans. She took second in the 200-meter dash at 27.07 seconds and anchored runner-up units in the 800 relay (1 minute, 50.96 seconds) and 1,600 relay (4:22.23).
Payton Carter, Grace Schmitz and Emily Elsbernd joined Rajlich in the former relay. Ashlyn Lannert, Kailyn Ingram and Helene Jones were her partners in the latter.
SJ-O’s 3,200 relay tandem of Ingram, Jones, Savanna Franzen and Ava Knap claimed that aformentioned lone triumph via a first-place clocking of 10:30.81.
Franzen and Knap advanced to state in the 1,600 run, too, by placing second and third in 5:22.59 and 5:31.97, respectively.
The Spartans’ other state advancers were Abby Behrens in high jump (tied for second, 4 feet, 11 3/4 inches) and both Carter and Schmitz in pole vault (second at 10-5 1/2 and fourth at 9-11 3/4).
Salt Fork boasted the area’s most state berths from this sectional with 11.
Brynlee Keeran notched four of those, winning both pole vault (10-11 1/2) and triple jump (35-6 3/4) and qualifying in high jump (4-11 3/4) and long jump (16-7). Teammate Shelby McGee moved ahead in three events, winning the 100 hurdles in 16.24 and advancing in the 300 hurdles (49.28) and triple jump (34-0).
Macie Russell and Olivia Birge gave the Storm its other four state entries. Russell swept victories in the 400 dash (1:04.03) and 800 run (2:26.03), and Birge took first in both shot put (38-9) and discus (115-8).
Uni High netted eight state qualifications, including three with sectional-champion relays.
Cadi Hu, Dina Hashash, Ella Greer and Zoey Muller-Hinnant prevailed in the 400 relay (50.68), the same foursome won the 800 relay (1:49.29) and the quartet of Kate Ahmari, Muller-Hinnant, Hu and Greer notched the 1,600 relay win (4:13.82).
The Illineks’ individual-event state advancers were Muller-Hinnant in the 400 dash (1:04.19); Ahmari in both the 1,600 run (winning time of 5:18.07) and 3,200 run (winning time of 11:36.05); Hu in the 300 hurdles (winning time of 48.62); and Hashash in long jump (16-7 1/4).
Other event champions from this sectional were Westville’s Savannah Tyler in both the 100 dash (12.94) and 200 dash (26.41) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Ella McFarland in high jump (5-3 3/4).
Additional local state qualifiers from the sectional were Hoopeston Area’s Bre Crose in the 100 dash (13.14); Champaign Academy High’s Eleanor Laufenberg in the 800 run (2:28.18); Judah Christian’s Aleigha Garrison in the 3,200 run (12:29.01); Iroquois West’s Ella Rhodes in the 100 hurdles (17.31); Westville’s 400 relay foursome of Tyler, Jasmyn Meeker, Olivia Hutchins and Ella Miller (53.47); Milford/Cissna Park’s 3,200 relay quartet of Jasmin Cullum, Kaydence Kuester, Jahni Lavicka and Jossalin Lavicka (10:47.18); Judah’s Abi Tapuaiga in shot put (35-8 1/2) and discus (105-0); Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman’s Haley Carlton in pole vault (10-5 1/2); and BHRA’s Amber-Christine Reed in long jump (16-8 1/2).