ST. JOSEPH — Garrett Denhart knows the St. Joseph-Ogden offense can put up points and makes big plays.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound senior cornerback for the Spartans goes against it every day in practice.
“If our defense does what we’ve been taught, with our technique staying sharp,” Denhart said, “we’ll be just fine because our offense is really good.”
It’s still early in the season, but the Spartans have already passed their first test of the season in beating Monticello 40-14 last Friday night. SJ-O forced four turnovers and kept the Sages out of the end zone on multiple occasions when Monticello was inside the SJ-O 20-yard line.
Another test awaits on Friday when SJ-O (1-0) travels to Tolono to play longtime rival Unity (1-0) at Hicks Field.
It’s a matchup of two Illini Prairie Conference programs who are both currently ranked among the top-five teams in The News-Gazette area and who are both in the Top 10 of the latest Class 3A Associated Press state poll.
How well the Spartans’ defense fares against Unity could well determine the winner of this year’s rivalry game. Because it did last year in a game the SJ-O defense would rather not think back on.
Unity, mainly sophomore running back Garrett Richardson and his 239 rushing yards and five touchdowns, picked apart the Spartans during a 50-7 rout by the Rockets in St. Joseph.
The Spartans find themselves in a similar situation entering this year’s showdown. After winning 21-14 at Monticello in the 2022 season opener, SJ-O came out flat the following week in its eventual lopsided loss to the Rockets. How will they respond this time?
“We’ve got some confidence going in, but you never want too much,” said Colin Wayland, SJ-O’s 6-3, 185-pound senior middle linebacker who had four tackles and an interception against Monticello in Week 1. “Last year, I think we had too much confidence.”
Denhart, who recorded a team-high 10 tackles in the season opener, agrees with his teammate.
“We thought we were going to beat them, and then they came in to our place and destroyed us,” Denhart said. “We don’t want that to happen again.”
SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner is trying to lead the Spartans to their first win at Hicks Field in his eighth season as the program’s coach and SJ-O’s first win in Tolono since a 2014 3A second-round playoff game.
He said two main tenets hold true with this season’s SJ-O defense.
“It sounds funny, but this game still comes down to blocking and tackling. It really does,” Skinner said. “We need to show up and do that better than we ever have.”
Skinner said he liked the Spartans’ effort and energy throughout their season debut against Monticello. SJ-O’s defense is only relying on two players who start both ways in senior linebacker Braxton Waller and junior linebacker Nolan Earley. Waller and Earley also start on SJ-O’s offensive line.
“When we’re playing guys one way, it has created a competitive environment in practice,” Skinner said. “That’s the biggest thing.”
The Spartans will face a sophomore quarterback in Dane Eisenmenger who is making his second start with the Rockets. But Eisenmenger fared well last Friday night against Prairie Central with four touchdown passes, going 19 of 26 for 288 yards in the Rockets’ 27-12 win against the reigning Illini Prairie regular-season champion.
Still, Unity always seems to have a strong run game under coach Scott Hamilton, and Skinner doesn’t expect anything different on Friday night.
“They’re never going to beat themselves. They just don’t,” Skinner said. “Offensively, he’s going to come out and he’s going to run the ball. They’ll throw the football a little bit more than last year, and he’s got a good quarterback who can do that. But at the end of the day, if he has to, they’ll just line up and punch you in your mouth and run it down your throat. You know that going into it. You know what the answers to the test are. Now, can you do anything about that?”
Denhart said the Spartans’ defense gained confidence with their performance against Monticello. But the challenge is to keep the intensity intact through all four quarters against Unity.
“We know that Unity is a good team, and we have to up what we did last week,” Denhart said. “That isn’t going to cut it against them.”
SJ-O still has seven more regular-season games left after playing Unity on Friday night. But Wayland understands the implication of what will go down on Friday night at Hicks Field.
“It’s a rivalry game,” Wayland said. “We have to go out and play hard because we want to win.”