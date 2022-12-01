ST. JOSEPH — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda, St. Joseph-Ogden and Watseka boys’ basketball teams all earned wins on Wednesday night at the Toyota of Danville Classic.
Watseka (2-1) opened the night with a 49-24 victory against Cissna Park, as Braiden Walwer put up 20 points for the Warriors, who also received 10 points from Dane Martin and six points apiece from Tucker Milk and Hagen Hoy. Gavin Spitz had six points to pace the Timberwolves (0-4).
In SJ-O’s 65-21 victory over La Salette, it was Ty Pence who again led the way for the Spartans in producing 24 points on nine made field goals. Coy Taylor and Brock Trimble netted 12 points apiece in a dominant win that saw SJ-O improve to 2-0 on the young season. Charles Prather had a team-high seven points for the Lions (2-5).
PBL finished off the night with a 49-45 victory against Schlarman during which Kayden Snelling (19 points) powered the Panthers (1-2) in the win. Jerrius Atkinson had a team-high 13 points for the Hilltoppers (1-5).