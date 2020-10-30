ST. JOSEPH — Crayton Burnett always wanted to play college baseball.
Specifically at Illinois.
Now, the St. Joseph-Ogden senior will get the chance to do so 20 minutes away from where he grew up after he verbally committed to Dan Hartleb’s Illini program on Thursday night.
“When I got that opportunity, I couldn’t pass it up,” Burnett said. “It’s been a life-long dream.”
The 6-foot, 170-pound right-hander will get the chance to do so after missing out on his junior season with the Spartans because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of high school baseball in Illinois last spring.
But Burnett played fall baseball with The Hitters Baseball Academy, based out of Racine, Wis., the past few months. It was with The Hitters where he first started hearing from Illinois.
Burnett said he also had contact with a few in-state junior colleges, like Kaskaskia and Lake Land, along with Illinois-Chicago and Northern Illinois. But once discussions started picking up with the Illini in the last month, mainly with pitching coach Mark Allen and assistant coach Adam Christ, Burnett said his choice about what college he would call home became easier.
“The process started rolling, and it was really fun getting to know Coach Allen and Coach Christ,” Burnett said. “They’re really cool guys. It was nice to know and learn more about the baseball program itself from the coaches. It was a pretty easy decision for me after talking with them multiple times and knowing that it’s been my dream school for a while.”
Burnett has contributed at SJ-O since his freshman season. He shined during his sophomore season in 2019, particularly on the mound, where he compiled a 6-3 record to go along with a miniscule 0.40 earned run average and 96 strikeouts in nearly 70 innings pitched. He also hit .351 with 34 RBI, playing shortstop when he wasn’t pitching, but the 2019 News-Gazette First Team All-Area selection said Thursday night he will likely just focus solely on pitching with the Illini.
“Pitching has definitely been my favorite in high school, and knowing I’m only going to have to work on pitching, it’s really going to push me to work hard on honing the skills to compete at the college level,” Burnett said. “I’m really looking forward to putting in the work and getting better throughout my career there.”
Burnett didn’t get a chance to follow up on his superb sophomore season at SJ-O last spring, where he likely would have attracted even more college attention. In the end, though, he’ll get the chance to pitch close to his hometown for the college he’s always wanted to play for.
“Not having my junior season hurt not only me, but all the other baseball players out there,” Burnett said. “I was blessed to play a fall season for The Hitters. That really helped.”
Even after announcing his decision on Thursday night, Burnett was still adapting to the fact he’ll play for the Illini starting in 2022.
“I’m thankful for all the coaches and teammates who have pushed me to get where I’m at,” Burnett said. “I don’t think it’s fully set in yet. It’s super surreal, but I’m super excited.”