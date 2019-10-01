Listen to this article

Three local high school football teams are ranked by The Associated Press voting poll entering Week 6 of the 2019 season.

The latest polls, released Tuesday afternoon, show Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin staying in the Class 2A hunt, while Watseka has cracked the top 10 in Class 1A.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph-Ogden is new to the voting chase in Class 3A, one of three area squads in a receiving-votes discussion.

Below are top 10s for all eight classes, as voted on by the AP panel — which includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (12)    (5-0)    120    1

2. Gurnee Warren    (5-0)    96    3

3. Hinsdale Central    (5-0)    81    4

4. Loyola    (3-2)    67    T5

5. Niles Notre Dame    (5-0)    65    T5

6. Homewood-Flossmoor    (4-1)    61    2

7. Minooka    (5-0)    54    7

8. Naperville Neuqua Valley    (4-1)    37    9

9. Oswego    (5-0)    34    8

10. Bolingbrook    (4-1)    15    10

(tie) Edwardsville    (4-1)    15    NR

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 9, Barrington 5, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9)    (5-0)    117    1

2. Nazareth (3)    (4-1)    100    2

3. Glenbard West    (5-0)    85    3

4. Phillips    (5-0)    81    43

5. Batavia    (4-1)    73    5

6. Hersey    (5-0)    57    8

7. Brother Rice    (4-1)    51    7

8. Rolling Meadows    (5-0)    35    9

9. Benet    (5-0)    29    10

10. St. Charles North    (4-1)    14    NR

Others receiving votes: Conant 7, Normal Community 6, Hononegah 2, Willowbrook 2, Tinley Park Andrew 1.

Class 6A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Chatham Glenwood (8)    (5-0)    131    1

2. Crete-Monee (3)    (5-0)    117    2

3. Providence (2)    (4-1)    109    4

4. Cary-Grove    (4-1)    81    5

5. Oak Lawn Richards    (4-1)    78    7

6. Simeon    (3-1)    74    8

7. Prairie Ridge    (4-1)    50    9

8. Yorkville (1)    (5-0)    42    10

9. Normal West    (4-1)    35    NR

10. Antioch    (4-1)    30    NR

Others receiving votes: Peoria Central 10, Lemont 7, Kaneland 3, Springfield 3.

Class 5A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. East St. Louis (14)    (5-0)    140    1

2. Montini    (4-1)    113    2

3. Sterling    (5-0)    109    3

4. Rockford Boylan    (5-0)    94    4

5. Hillcrest    (4-1)    82    5

6. Sycamore    (5-0)    77    7

7. Marion    (5-0)    33    10

8. St. Rita    (2-3)    27    8

9. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)    (3-2)    23    6

10. Kankakee    (4-1)    22    NR

Others receiving votes: Carbondale 11, Dunlap 9, Marmion 8, Morris 7, Triad 7, Cahokia 5, Joliet Catholic 3.

Class 4A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. IC Catholic (12)    (5-0)    120    1

2. Rochester    (5-0)    105    2

3. Coal City    (5-0)    99    3

4. Richmond-Burton    (5-0)    81    4

5. Stillman Valley    (5-0)    61    5

6. Columbia    (5-0)    50    7

7. Mt. Zion    (5-0)    30    NR

8. Effingham    (5-0)    29    9

9. Genoa-Kingston    (5-0)    28    8

10. St. Francis    (4-1)    19    NR

Others receiving votes: Illinois Valley Central 18, Bishop McNamara 15, Murphysboro 3, Taylorville 1, Benton 1.

Class 3A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Wilmington (6)    (5-0)    120    2

2. Williamsville (7)    (5-0)    115    1

3. Byron    (4-1)    98    3

4. Beardstown    (5-0)    79    4

5. Nashville    (5-0)    68    5

6. Vandalia    (5-0)    62    7

7. Fairfield    (5-0)    61    6

8. Pana    (5-0)    31    10

9. Eureka    (4-1)    29    9

10. Princeton    (4-1)    12    NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 10, Quincy Notre Dame 9, Peotone 5, Monticello 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 4, DuQuoin 2, Lisle 2, Breese Mater Dei 2, Greenville 2.

Class 2A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Fieldcrest (3)    (5-0)    118    2

2. Clifton Central (9)    (5-0)    117    1

3. Maroa-Forsyth (1)    (4-1)    101    5

4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    (4-1)    87    6

5. Bismarck-Henning    (5-0)    76    7

6. Decatur St. Teresa    (4-1)    62    3

7. Knoxville    (5-0)    59    8

8. Sterling Newman    (4-1)    37    4

9. Orion    (4-1)    29    9

10. Sesser (S.-Valier)    (4-1)    21    NR

Others receiving votes: West Carroll 7, Auburn 1.

Class 1A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Forreston (6)    (5-0)    99    1

(tie) Lena-Winslow (3)    (5-0)    99    2

3. Moweaqua Central A&M (2)    (5-0)    95    3

4. Annawan-Wethersfield    (5-0)    65    5

(tie) Camp Point Central    (5-0)    65    4

6. Morrison    (5-0)    39    NR

7. Ottawa Marquette    (5-0)    37    6

8. Aquin    (5-0)    35    NR

9. Watseka    (5-0)    23    NR

10. Athens    (4-1)    19    NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 10, Carrollton 5, Princeville 4, Hope Academy 4, Greenfield-Northwestern 3, Tuscola 3.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

