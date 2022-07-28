ST. JOSEPH — Ty Pence's college recruiting journey finally reached its conclusion Thursday afternoon.
That's when the St. Joseph-Ogden senior announced his verbal commitment to the Illinois State men's basketball program, selecting coach Ryan Pedon's Redbirds from a final three that also included Belmont and Wake Forest.
The 6-foot-6 wing received his first college offer back in October 2020 when Western Illinois threw its hat in the ring.
Nearly two years and numerous accolades later, Pence has found his future athletic and academic home.
"It's a really big weight off my shoulders," Pence told The News-Gazette on Thursday prior to delivering his announcement on social media via 336Edits. "This recruiting process, it is a business and it was rough at some points. ... Now I'll be able to focus on being better and focus on the upcoming season with St. Joe."
Pence is a two-time News-Gazette All-Area boys' basketball first-team choice as well as a two-time Associated Press Class 2A first-team all-state pick.
He averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his junior season with coach Kiel Duval's Spartans — helping the team to a Class 2A regional title — after posting averages of 25.7 points and 10.4 rebounds as a sophomore.
Pence's 12.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game as a freshman helped put him on the radar of many D-I programs.
Aside from Illinois State, Pence's college offer list came to include Illinois, Akron, Belmont, Bradley, Butler, DePaul, Eastern Illinois, Illinois-Chicago, Indiana State, Iowa State, Loyola Chicago, Wake Forest and Western Illinois.
"I’m a really big family guy, and me and my family just tried to talk everything out and be as transparent as possible with each other," Pence said. "It’s great finally coming to a decision we all love and are happy about."
Pence received his initial offer from Illinois State in June 2021. Dan Muller coached the Redbirds at the time, but he was fired in February. Pedon, previously an assistant coach at Ohio State and Butler and an assistant to the head coach for two seasons at Illinois when John Groce was in Champaign, was named Illinois State's new head coach in March.
Pence said Pedon and Redbirds assistant coach Andrew Dakich were his primary recruiters.
"This past July, AAU-wise, they have just really shown me a lot of love. ... It’s really good to go a place where you fit in and you’re definitely wanted," said Pence, who plays for Midwest Prospect Academy on the AAU circuit. "I really love the staff there. They really made me feel like a priority, and they got me to trust everything they say they’re going to do."
Illinois State hasn't played in the NCAA tournament since 1998. It's a topic Pence said Pedon willingly addressed during the recruiting process. The Redbirds finished 13-20 during the 2021-22 season.
"I’m just excited to help turn around ISU and be part of something that could be really great," Pence said. "If they’re able to do that while I’m there, that would be something that would be really fun to be part of. That’s another thing that got me really excited about Illinois State."
Pence said he'll take an official visit to the Illinois State campus in Normal this coming September. He's previously taken three unofficial visits to the same school at which his older sister, Kenzie, had been part of the softball program since 2018.
"Just playing for a home-state school," Ty Pence said, "that’s a dream come true for me."
Pence said Pedon and his staff have projected him to play either at shooting guard or at small forward for Illinois State. Pence, who has filled multiple roles in his first three seasons at SJ-O, added "I'll do whatever they ask me to do" once he begins playing for the Redbirds in the 2023-24 season.
"It will be nice just to really be able to focus on my position and really focus on the things I need to do to get better at that position," Pence said. "That’ll help my game take off in the next years."
Pence's star has continued to shine brightly during this summer's AAU action. He and his Mid-Pro Academy teammates captured event championships earlier this month through The Grassroots Basketball Association and NY2LA Sports.
"We are a very flashy team, so we bring in lots of media attention. ... That really helped me get my name out," Pence said. "It’s really important to be playing your best basketball at this time because that’s your final chance to play in front of college coaches."
With Pence's name off the recruiting board, he has far less flashy objectives on his immediate radar.
"At the college level, it’s a huge difference with athleticism and strength-wise, so I’ve been really working hard to get my body right and get stronger," Pence said. "On the basketball court, I’m trying to keep getting my shot more consistent ... and obviously just improve on any aspect of the game that I can."