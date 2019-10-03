ST. JOSEPH — Shawn Skinner is still waiting. So are St. Joseph-Ogden football fans.
The Spartans are a win away from playoff eligibility heading into Friday night’s Illini Prairie Conference game at Prairie Central. But Skinner — SJ-O’s fourth-year coach — knows his team hasn’t played its best football.
“The big thing is to go out this Friday and see if we can put a complete game together,” Skinner said. “If we do that, then we like our chances of coming away with a win.”
SJ-O (4-1, 4-1 Illini Prairie) will get a chance to end a recent skid against Prairie Central (3-2, 3-2), with the Hawks having won each of the last two games in the series. The Spartans didn’t reach the coveted five-win mark needed for playoff eligibility until Week 8 last season, and a narrow 30-22 defeat at Prairie Central in 2017 in SJ-O’s last trip to Fairbury played a part in the program missing the playoffs that season, their first without a postseason berth since 1990.
“They have a very good program,” Skinner said. “They know what their identity is. They play a tough, physical style of football.”
SJ-O is still trying to find its offensive identity this season. Of the 14 touchdowns the Spartans have scored this season, two have come via special teams — a 68-yard punt return by Payton Cain last Friday in a 19-0 win against Pontiac and a scoop-and-score by Jaden Miller off a blocked punt during a 22-8 win at Rantoul in Week 2.
“We have big-play capability, and we have some guys who can run,” Skinner said. “When we pay attention to detail on offense the same way we have on special teams and defense, we will be a tough team. Until we do that, we are our own worst enemy.”
Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff at Prairie Central starts a critical four-game run to end the regular season for SJ-O, with Chillicothe IVC (5-0, 5-0), Olympia (2-3, 2-3) and Monticello (4-1, 4-1) still on the slate.
“We haven’t really done anything yet,” Skinner said. “You ain’t something until you beat somebody, right? We’ve got a great opportunity coming up.”