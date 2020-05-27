ST. JOSEPH — Dick Duval is synonymous with St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
Especially the football program he coached for 28 seasons.
Now, the coaching legend and his family will get to keep the same association with the school well into the future.
The SJ-O Board of Education approved at its Tuesday night meeting naming the school’s football field after Duval, thereby creating Dick Duval Field.
The recognition comes five years after Duval coached his last game with the Spartans, where he compiled a 251-75 record from 1988 to 2015 and guided SJ-O to five state championship games, but also comes amid a turbulent time in Duval’s life.
He is currently battling pancreatic cancer after he found out the diagnosis last month. He had surgery earlier this month at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and has been recovering at home for the past three weeks.
“We’re getting good news every day from the doctors,” said Kiel Duval, Dick’s son and SJ-O’s current boys’ basketball coach. “He’s going to start chemo here pretty soon and go through that process. He’s not thrilled about doing it, but we’ve talked about that it’s all a process. He’s just got to stick with it, and he’ll find ways to get through it.”
Duval and his wife, Lynda, and their three children, along with their grandchildren, were able to keep the naming of the field a surprise until Tuesday night.
After the board meeting, SJ-O superintendent Brian Brooks, along with board members Les Hoveln, Jim Rein and Kevin Taylor, drove to Duval’s house in Royal to tell him the news.
“As a family, we’re just real proud of him,” Kiel said. “It’s not something that he would have ever wanted or even thought about. It’s not his style. He’s all about the players. He doesn’t take credit for any of the wins or anything like that. He’ll be shocked when he hears it.”
And it wasn’t Duval’s intention to get credit for building SJ-O into one of the state’s most consistent programs when he became the Spartans coach in the late 1980s. But he led SJ-O to 25 consecutive playoff appearances during his tenure, with state runner-up finishes in Class 2A (1989, 1997, 1999) and 3A (2006, 2013).
Seeing his father coach and teach at SJ-O also left an influence on his only son. Kiel graduated from SJ-O in 2005, playing for his dad on the football field, before embarking upon his own high school teaching and coaching career at SJ-O.
“He was one of the main reasons why I went into coaching,” Kiel said. “I give credit to my mom. He was coaching three sports at the time, and she’s taking care of all three kids. He had those long nights of practices. I would go to a lot of practices with him, and that’s where you learn a lot of stuff. You also figure out how much work it takes to be a coach and how much time it takes.”
The bond between father and son has grown once Kiel’s own coaching career took off. He just wrapped up his second season coaching the Spartans’ boys’ basketball program and is 42-19 on the sidelines.
“When I got into coaching, it developed into a mentor thing,” Kiel said. “He’s kind of developed into my best friend as that goes. When I need help and when I’m struggling, he’s been there. He’s got the answers for that, and he loves talking coaching. It’s not about the X’s and O’s. It’s about the relationships with the players and how to develop culture in a program. That means more to him than anything else. We’ve developed, not just a father-son, but a coaching friendship through that.”
The same sentiment applies to Brooks. When he found out last month Duval was going through health issues, he reached out to his longtime colleague and friend.
“Dick’s not one that shares much of that information,” Brooks said. “Even though we didn’t know at the time, I had a sense it was pretty serious and that he had a sense it was more serious than what any of us would like. When he let me know it was cancer, it was tough. It was emotional.”
The two have connected several times, either by phone call or text message, during the last month as Duval’s battle with cancer has progressed. Getting to see his reaction and his family’s reaction on Tuesday night to the naming of the football field in his honor is a moment that will stick with Brooks.
“His spirits are pretty good,” Brooks said. “It’s great to see him home.”
Kiel said his father’s dedication and passion for coaching and teaching should benefit him now when it comes to dealing with treatments and pushing him on the road to recovery.
“It’s going to help him a lot, just from the mental aspect,” Kiel said. “He’s been through tough times before, although nothing this tough. He’s had to fight before. He’s going to have to fight again. That’s really the only approach he can take, and that’s the best approach he can take.”
Tough times will happen for Dick Duval in the coming weeks and months. He won’t feel well at times. He might get discouraged. Upset. Frustrated.
But on Tuesday night, all those thoughts were put to the side for a few moments. He was able to celebrate a moment decades in the making with those closet to him.
“Right now, all the grandkids never got a chance to see him coach, so they don’t really know him as that,” Kiel said. “They just know him as PaPa. When they get older and they start playing sports and start looking at the field, that’ll be cool for them. It’ll be special for us and special for him.”