BLOOMINGTON — Ty Pence supplied the scoring.
Again.
But the St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball team is more than just what the Illinois State men’s basketball signee brings to the floor.
The Spartans are Logan Smith’s heady playmaking skills from the point guard spot.
They’re also the tenacious defense Coy Taylor brings to the court.
All of those attributes were working, particularly in the second half, to key top-seeded SJ-O to a 56-36 win against eighth-seeded El Paso-Gridley on Wednesday evening in the quarterfinals of the State Farm Holiday Classic small-school tournament at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus.
The Spartans (9-0) are still undefeated on the season and are in the semifinals of the State Farm Holiday Classic for the second straight season. Two more wins in the next two days and SJ-O will bring home its first-ever tournament title at an event that started in 1975 and one they’ve played at since 2006.
The key for SJ-O to set up a semifinal game against fourth-seeded Rockford Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday back at the Shirk Center? Defensive improvements in the second half against El Paso-Gridley.
The Titans, who ended the Spartans’ season last March with a win in a Class 2A sectional semifinal game, led 26-22 at halftime before SJ-O limited El Paso-Gridley to only 10 second-half points.
“We turned up the defensive intensity,” SJ-O coach Kiel Duval said. “They were beating us to every spot in the first half, and we felt like we were giving them easy buckets. Even playing as poorly as we felt we did in the first half, we were in a good spot only down four. It could have been a lot worse.”
Pence came through with a game-high 30 points, connecting on 12 of 25 shots from the field. Taylor added nine points, with Smith compiling seven points, five steals, five rebounds and four assists in a solid all-around game.
“A lot of us wanted this game bad,” Smith said. “We had a lot of reasons we wanted to come out and beat them. It’s a good win.”
Duval said the defensive energy Taylor, a sophomore guard, provided was a key difference in the outcome. And a key reason why SJ-O is in a position to keep the good vibes rolling on Thursday night.
“He played exceptional defensively,” Duval said. “We expect that out of Coy. There were some times I thought he passed up some open shots, but he was picking it up on the defensive end and really taking them out of their offense.”
Rockets, Hawks to meet. The Unity boys’ basketball team is trying to get back to the Williamsville Holiday Tournament championship game for the second straight season.
If the Rockets want to accomplish that, they’ll need to beat the top seed and hand Prairie Central its first loss of the season on Thursday evening. Fifth-seeded Unity is in that position to make it a reality thanks to a 57-47 win against fourth-seeded Petersburg PORTA in the quarterfinals on Wednesday evening, with the Rockets (8-3) winning for the seventh time in their last eight games.
Prairie Central, meanwhile, has yet to lose this season. The Hawks (12-0) remained undefeated following a 61-47 win against eighth-seeded Peoria Christian in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Both wins by the Illini Prairie Conference teams set up a 6 p.m. semifinal game on Thursday.
Unity relied on a balanced scoring effort on Wednesday. Dalton O’Neill scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter for the Rockets, with Jay Saunders contributing 14 points. Henry Thomas (nine points), Will Cowan (eight points) and Andrew Thomas (six points) also chipped in.
For Prairie Central, Tyler Curl scored a game-high 17 points in its win. Teammates Levi Goad (12 points), Camden Palmore (10 points), Drew Fehr (nine points) and Dylan Bazzell (seven points) also played key roles.