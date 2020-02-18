PARIS — Kevin Taylor knew what Paris girls’ basketball was capable of.
He watched the Tigers roll past his then-undefeated St. Joseph-Ogden squad on Nov. 26, by a 65-44 margin. And that was on the Spartans’ home floor.
With Paris getting to host a Class 2A sectional and drawing SJ-O in Monday night’s semifinals, Taylor knew just how difficult it would be for his athletes to repeat their 2A third-place finish of the previous season.
“We’re not a zone team, so we talked about defense and just how we had to have our hands up and try to get them off the three-point line and rotate when they drive,” Taylor said. “But it didn’t work out that well.”
The Tigers used a 21-8 scoring edge in the second quarter to force a running clock in the last eight minutes, handing the Spartans a 62-35 loss.
“We started out pretty well,” Taylor said. “We just had too many breakdowns.”
Containing Paris senior Sarah Isaf proved too tall a task for the Spartans (21-11), as Isaf finished with 30 points.
That neutralized SJ-O’s hot shooting from distance to open the contest. Senior Katie Cramer bucketed a pair of threes among seven first-quarter points, and sophomore Payton Jacob added another deep make as the Spartans trailed just 18-11.
Cramer’s 11 points and Jacob’s 10 points led the way overall for SJ-O.
Teutopolis 43, Unity 22. Dave Ellars acknowledged his Unity girls’ basketball players faced an uphill battle, going from two rugged regional wins to a sectional semifinal matchup with perennial power Teutopolis.
So the second-year Rockets coach set about trying to minimize the effect that might have on his players.
“I made a thing of it that we weren’t satisfied with just winning a regional,” Ellars said. “We kind of needed to get up for ourselves.”
That worked for nearly one half Monday night versus the Wooden Shoes.
Eventually, however, last season’s Class 2A state runner-up pulled away from Unity (22-10) in the Paris Sectional semis, ending the Rockets’ campaign.
“It was such an emotional two games we played back-to-back (with Oakwood and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin), and it was hard to play another emotional game after that,” Ellars said. “We were a little bit drained emotionally.”
Senior Elyce Knudsen, Unity’s all-time leading scorer across both genders, finished her prep career with 17 points. Ellars said Knudsen was playing on a bum ankle, injured during last Friday’s regional final with BHRA.
Leading 16-11, Teutopolis (24-8) drained a pair of three-pointers before intermission to set the tone the rest of the way. Monday’s result put a damper on Unity just days prior capturing its first regional trophy since 2009.
“It’s totally amazing,” Ellars said. “I just can’t hardly believe what all they’ve done.”