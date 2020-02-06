ST. JOSEPH — AJ Wagner quietly walked across one of the wrestling mats stationed along the floor in St. Joseph-Ogden High School’s old gymnasium, preparing to take part in an interview prior to Tuesday’s team practice.
Before he could grab a seat along one of the rows of wooden bleachers, Wagner was approached by a teammate.
Imploring the junior 113-pounder not to be nervous about his media commitment.
Wagner likely didn’t need the advice.
His discussions about wrestling don’t convey any sense of fear or concern, a mindset that could serve him well during Saturday’s Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional.
Wagner is Illinois Matmen’s fifth-ranked athlete in 1A at 113 and has found himself in the state-wide rating conversation all season long.
“I don’t really look at that that much,” Wagner said. “I don’t really worry about it. I just know if I win, nothing will really change.”
Wagner takes his craft seriously, but he isn’t going to overemphasize it to the point of adding extra stress.
Did he change his workouts after becoming a first-time state qualifier as a 106-pound sophomore last year? No, just kept plugging ahead with what he knew.
Is he concerned with standing out as a leader among the Spartans? He’ll leave that duty to co-captains Trevon Carr and Isaiah Immke.
Is he aware there’s a target on his back because of his state ranking? Absolutely, but he doesn’t carry the thought into matches.
“I was just planning for the best,” Wagner said. “I didn’t really have any expectations (entering high school). I was just hoping I’d work hard and do my best.”
That’s equated to 1A regional runner-up efforts as a freshman and sophomore, as well as a 1-2 record during his stay at the 2019 state meet.
“It was a really fun experience,” Wagner said of getting to compete on the State Farm Center floor. “I was just really excited walking through the big tunnel (to the mats).”
Wagner didn’t acquire the easiest state draw, his opening match coming against eventual third-place finisher Billy Tay of Ridgeview/Lexington.
But Wagner wasn’t overpowered in either of his defeats, losing a 7-0 decision to Tay and an 8-3 wrestleback decision to Herscher’s Jaxson Roberts. They were sandwiched around a 5-4 decision victory versus Chicago Hope’s Alex Armira.
“It didn’t go as expected, but I feel like it went pretty well,” Wagner said. “I was just thinking about next year and ... making it to state again.”
Winning a regional title would be a strong first step toward returning to State Farm Center.
And Wagner has experience this season topping his weight class in a tournament format, doing so at the Rex Avery Invitational in Petersburg in mid-December.
It was at that meet where he was placed in a memorable championship bout with Carlinville’s Jake Schwartz.
“That was a really fun match for me,” Wagner said. “I don’t know how to explain it. It was just an overtime match (3-1 sudden victory), fun and exciting, and it was a good win.”
In the back of Wagner’s mind is the knowledge Spartan wrestling hasn’t secured a state medal during his time with the program — the last such plaudit coming in 2017 when Griffin Meeker won a 1A state title at 182 and Jason Bowman placed sixth at 170.
Wagner, however, is likely to face a stiff test right off the bat. Oakwood/Salt Fork junior Gage Reed — Illinois Matmen’s fourth-ranked 1A 113-pounder and last season’s fifth-place finisher in that bracket — also is in Saturday’s SJ-O Regional.
Wagner isn’t fretting. Not over what seed he might receive in the regional, nor over the potential of facing Reed and other challengers.
His emotions remain in check.
Although the topic of possibly garnering a state medal in a couple weeks does pique his interest.
“It’d be really cool, honestly. That’s just the only way to explain it,” Wagner said. “It’d be really dope to hold that.”