ST. JOSEPH — Crayton Burnett leads the 2021 St. Joseph-Ogden baseball team in hits and RBI.
He also shares the top spot in doubles and triples.
Recording these statistics is no small feat for a 21-2 Spartans team with serious state championship aspirations.
But Burnett is unlikely ever to swing a bat when he suits up for Illinois baseball starting with the 2022 season.
And the SJ-O senior is OK with that.
“You always miss hitting,” Burnett said Tuesday, following an honorary signing ceremony in the Spartans’ rain-protected gymnasium lobby after Burnett officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Illini last week. “But I really enjoy pitching, and I think it’ll be an easy enough adjustment.”
Burnett’s numbers on the mound this spring arguably are even more impressive than what he’s achieved at the plate.
The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete boasts a 6-0 record and 77 strikeouts across 36 innings pitched, all team bests entering Wednesday’s nonconference game at Mt. Zion.
Burnett has permitted just two earned runs — good for a 0.39 ERA — on 13 hits, three walks and three hit batters.
That pitching line is Burnett’s first in high school baseball since his 2019 season, in which he finished 6-3 with a 0.40 ERA, 96 strikeouts and 15 walks in nearly 70 innings and earned News-Gazette All-Area first-team status as a sophomore. The 2020 high school season in Illinois was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(I’m) working on keeping my mechanics as repeatable as I can and keeping my arm healthy, which I’ve seen a really big jump in that,” Burnett said. “Keeping the mechanics clean and repeatable also leads to better command, which is a big thing that I’ve been working on, as well.”
Burnett verbally committed to Dan Hartleb’s Illini program last October after hearing from its staff while playing with the Wisconsin-based Hitters Baseball Academy earlier in the pandemic.
His pledge to a Division I baseball team paired with pandemic-caused high school scheduling complications meant Burnett passed on playing football for SJ-O earlier this year. He was the Spartans’ starting quarterback as a junior in the fall of 2019.
“It was the right decision to ... just focus on one sport and get as good as I can,” Burnett said. “As a little kid, I just fell in love with baseball right away. It was always the sport that I enjoyed the most. ... And pitching, I picked that up pretty early, too, and just the competition of each pitch led to the enjoyment.”
Burnett called it “a dream” to play college baseball at a Big Ten institution less than 30 minutes from his current home. And Spartans coach Josh Haley believes it’s an ideal fit.
“I remember when he was in eighth grade and he was at state, watching (current Illinois-Springfield baseball player) Mason Coon and that 2017 group, and you just knew he wanted to be around it and be in it,” Haley said. “He’s got that drive to want to be good.”
Burnett said he’s forged a solid relationship with Illinois pitching coach Mark Allen, who recruited Burnett alongside assistant coach Adam Christ.
“I’m just ready to go out there and compete with them and learn as much as I can every day,” Burnett said. “One of the things that I do best is command and throw strikes, and I’m just really excited to compete for Illinois the next four years.”
Haley agrees with Burnett’s self-assessment.
“He can throw three pitches for a strike, and anytime you can throw three pitches for a strike, you have a chance to be successful,” Haley said. “He’s always missed barrels, and so eventually you just keep missing barrels (and) you’re going to have a chance to get guys out at the Big Ten level.”
But Haley went even further in describing what he feels Burnett is capable of accomplishing once his college career commences.
“I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Crayton Burnett,” Haley said. “He’s going to continue to get better as he gets older.”
With his signing in the books, though, Burnett has his focus squared upon SJ-O’s remaining games. Which could stretch into sectional, super-sectional and state play.
Burnett is attempting to help the Spartans win their first baseball state title, with Haley directing the program to Class 2A runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017.
“This team can go as far as we want,” Burnett said. “I just want to help the team win. The only stat I really care about is the W, and that’s the main goal for me this season.”
Staying local
Illinois baseball has acquired the services of numerous in-state athletes during coach Dan Hartleb’s tenure. Here’s a look at those from The News-Gazette’s coverage area who spent time with the Illini during the last 10 seasons, ahead of St. Joseph-Ogden senior Crayton Burnett joining the team ahead of the 2022 season:
ATHLETE POS. TENURE HIGH SCHOOL COMMENT
Zak Hartleb INF 2021-present Champaign Central Dan Hartleb’s son, in his first Illinois season after transferring from John A. Logan Community College, is hitting .333 in nine at-bats with a double and a walk.
Connor Milton OF 2021-present Champaign Central Milton recorded his first collegiate hit during last Saturday’s 14-1 win at Iowa, eventually coming around to score for the third time this season.
Kellen Sarver 1B/C 2018-present Centennial Sarver is the Illini’s starting first baseman and is having arguably his best offensive college season, hitting .279 with four homers, six doubles, 25 RBI and 14 walks.
Grey Schultz C 2014-16 Centennial Schultz played sparingly in his three seasons at Illinois, recording five at-bats without a hit. But he did catch a ceremonial first pitch from then-Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2015.
Casey Fletcher OF 2014-15 Oakwood The son of former Illini/MLBer Darrin Fletcher was an All-Big Ten first-team outfielder in 2015 after hitting .326 with three homers and 33 RBI for a 50-10-1 Illinois squad.