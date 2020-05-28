ST. JOSEPH — Several accomplishments were put out of Bailey Dowling's reach when IHSA officials last month canceled the state softball tournament in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The St. Joseph-Ogden senior wouldn't get to break the national home run record. She bashed 65 through her first three prep seasons, leaving Dowling 11 away from surpassing Texan Kasey Flores' mark of 75.
Dowling also could have topped all previous IHSA softball players in career runs scored. Her total of 202 ranks 14th all-time, but crossing home plate 32 times in the 2020 season would have sent Dowling past all of those competitors.
And, of course, it's hard to count out the Spartans as a state championship threat. That is one piece of hardware Dowling never acquired, and second-year SJ-O coach Larry Sparks felt the Spartans "really had the team and pieces to get her what she didn't have."
So Dowling ultimately came up short in a few aspects of prep softball — for reasons beyond her control.
Even so, Dowling couldn't be shut out completely despite not suiting up for a single SJ-O game this year.
The Alabama signee on Thursday received her third Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year award in as many years. It gives her one final plaudit at a rare point in her high school career when those have been hard to come by.
"Earning this award three times is a pretty cool accomplishment that not very many, if any at all, have accomplished," Dowling said while en route to Georgia for practices with her summer team, Georgia Impact. "It's always just been a goal of mine ... because it's such an honor."
Dowling adds the achievement to a previous haul that includes 2018 and 2019 Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, 2017-19 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year honors and 2017 Class 2A state runner-up with the Spartans.
Sparks submitted "around 13 or 14 pages worth of documentation" for Dowling's latest Gatorade Player of the Year nomination. He felt Dowling helping USA Softball's U-19 team to the Women's Softball World Cup gold medal last fall was a tipping point in Dowling snagging this award one last time.
"When they reached out to me (in April) and said they were still going to hand out a Gatorade Player of the Year in Illinois even if there wasn't any games," Sparks said, "I kind of felt pretty good about it right then. ... What happened beyond that time (she won it) last year and where we're at now was a gold medal and six home runs and a pretty good hitting percentage with Team USA."
Dowling described being given the award without the aid of a single 2020 SJ-O game as "a huge honor," though not having a true senior season has been tough on Dowling at times.
"It's had a major effect on me," she said. "However, it's given me time to focus on my workouts as well as on parts of my game that I need to improve. It has actually been fun pushing myself and getting after it by self-motivation."
Former longtime Spartans coach Randy Wolken, who guided Dowling in her first two SJ-O seasons, believes the canceled 2020 campaign is "probably one of the toughest things (Dowling has) had to go through."
Now that Dowling's prep tenure is finalized, though, Wolken can express even more amazement at the resume Dowling put together.
"How many times do you see a three-time Gatorade Player of the Year and somebody from St. Joe-Ogden goes and plays on the U.S. team? That just does not happen," said Wolken, who oversaw the Spartans from their 1980 inception through 2018 and retired as the state's all-time winningest coach. "It did exceed my expectations."
Beyond summer ball, Dowling is looking forward to arriving in Tuscaloosa, Ala., this August for the start of her college stay.
In addition to all of her accolades and accomplishments, Dowling leaves behind shoes that may be too large to ever fill at SJ-O.
"She has probably more than established herself up on a pedestal as far as Spartan softball goes," Sparks said. "One word to sum it up for her three or four years: consistency."
"She was just like a gym rat — a softball rat, and she just didn't want to leave until it was perfect," Wolken added. "That's why she deserves all this."
And just because Dowling soon will be directly associated with the Crimson Tide doesn't mean she's leaving SJ-O in the past so quickly.
"It's been the best four years ever," she said. "It was my goal to leave my mark on our small town and school, and I feel like I accomplished that."