ST. JOSEPH — Ava Knap is humble when discussing her athletic exploits.
Some might argue the St. Joseph-Ogden senior doesn’t give herself nearly enough credit when commenting on her high school distance-running career.
“Freshman-year me wasn’t very talented, and I’m still not very talented. I just latched on,” Knap said. “I had some really good role models and understood I’d have to work really, really hard if I wanted (success).
“I never was doing it to run in college, but I know freshman-year me would probably be pretty excited.”
Senior-year Knap also is pumped up after signing her National Letter of Intent with the Gonzaga women’s distance-running program last week.
Though her emotions were in a different place during the actual signing ceremony, conducted outside the Spartans’ gymnasium on March 23.
“I don’t really like attention, so I was bright red and sweating,” Knap said. “But, at the same time, I looked out and it was all of my friends and family and people that helped me get there. I knew they cared about me, and I was able to take a deep breath and enjoy the moment.”
Knap will partner up with Bulldogs women’s cross-country coach/track and field assistant Jake Stewart, who previously served as a distance-running coach at Illinois.
“Coach Stewart and I had a pretty good connection from the start,” Knap said. “I always felt like he had my best interest at heart.”
Knap recorded a fifth-place finish at the most recent IHSA Class 1A girls’ cross-country state final, clocking a 3-mile time of 17 minutes, 48.51 seconds to help SJ-O to a fourth-place team result.
She’s now in the midst of her last high school track and field campaign. On the previous Friday, Knap placed eighth in the 1,600-meter run (5:31.32) at the Illinois Top Times meet, which operates as the indoor state showcase, and was part of a third-place 3,200 relay unit for SJ-O as well.
Through Knap’s humble nature, she also points to the significant growth she’s experienced as a runner.
As a junior, her fastest 3-mile time was 19:33.3 and her quickest 1,600 run outcome was 5:35.34, according to athletic.net.
“Over years of hard work, I’ve gotten to where I am,” Knap said. “I’m still trying to learn how to be confident.”
Knap visited Gonzaga last December. Before even arriving in Spokane, Wash., she was floored that Stewart and the rest of the Bulldogs’ staff would even consider flying her halfway across the country for recruitment purposes.
And that feeling extended to other avenues once Knap exited her plane.
“I’m used to seeing cornfields, and now I’m seeing pine trees and waterfalls,” Knap said. “My jaw was on the floor pretty much the whole time. I went on a run with the team, and I had to stop and take in this waterfall because I didn’t know what to do with it.”
The physical beauty surrounding Gonzaga hinted at something Knap was searching for when shuffling through potential college options at both the Division I and D-III level.
“I felt that was the school that was going to push me outside my comfort zone, and I didn’t want to play it safe,” Knap said. “I wanted to do something that felt a little bit crazy and a little bit exciting.”
Knap actually was prepared to celebrate her college choice earlier in the month, but she postponed the venture following the unexpected death of a Unity student-athlete.
“I felt like I could see everyone hurting, including myself, and I didn’t want to take away from that,” Knap said. “I didn’t want the spotlight to be on me in that time.”
Knap also held off on making her college decision altogether in order to ensure her family wouldn’t be too burdened by the cost of her education at Gonzaga.
But now it’s official.
Once Knap wraps up her classwork and track and field efforts at SJ-O, she’ll be a D-I student-athlete.
“Reflecting on the fact this is where I’m going to go is a crazy experience. I’m kind of in awe for it,” Knap said. “I’ve looked up to the (SJ-O) alums, especially the athletes that continued to run at the collegiate level. They were always some of my role models, so I hope I can leave that same impact.”