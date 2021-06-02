ST. JOSEPH — Ty Pence arrived on the University of Illinois campus Wednesday morning harboring one specific hope.
A hope that the St. Joseph-Ogden junior-to-be might obtain a scholarship offer from Brad Underwood's Illini men's basketball program.
"It was kind of in the back of my mind," Pence said Wednesday afternoon. "I was going to ask them what I needed to do to pick up the offer, and it turns out they'd seen what they wanted to see from me."
Underwood concluded Pence's unofficial visit by extending an offer to the 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard/forward. It's Pence's first from a Power 6 institution and joins a prior offer from Western Illinois. Wednesday afternoon, he also received an offer from Eastern Illinois, and Pence also holds interest from Bradley and South Dakota State.
But that interest will likely certainly pick up after landing his offer from Illinois on Wednesday, a team that finished second in the country last season in the final Associated Press poll, won the Big Ten tournament and landed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
"It's crazy," Pence said. "It's something I've always dreamed of, and now getting it really makes me happy. And hopefully it starts up my recruiting."
Pence averaged 25.7 points and 10.4 rebounds during a condensed sophomore season this past winter for SJ-O and continues to shine on the AAU circuit this spring while also playing baseball for an SJ-O program that boasts an area-best 29 wins.
Pence connected with new Illinois assistant coach Chester Frazier last week following a successful performance in the Dallas-based NY2LA Lone Star Invitational. Underwood, Frazier and assistant coach Geoff Alexander hosted Pence's visit, which he attended with his mother, father, sister and AAU coach Gavin Sullivan. Pence plays AAU basketball for Midwest Prospect Academy.
"At the end of the visit, we were all talking with Coach Underwood and he just kind of expressed how they would like me in their program," Pence said, "and (that) they would like to see me in the orange and blue."
Pence toured State Farm Center, a surreal experience for someone who's attended past Illini games at the facility.
"When I was walking out of the locker room onto the court, you could imagine all the fans cheering for you," Pence said. "It was a great moment for me."
Pence also rode around on a golf cart to other parts of campus, viewing academic buildings and potential living spots that he could occupy should he wind up attending Illinois.
"I could really notice how they care about their players," Pence said. "Just speaking with Brad, I could really tell that he's definitely a team guy and he wants to win, but he's also going to have his players' backs no matter what."
Pence didn't have much time to soak in the moment, though, as he hustled back to St. Joseph for an early-afternoon baseball practice ahead of the Spartans' Class 2A postseason opener on Friday.
"It was cool," Pence said with a laugh. "All of my teammates were really happy for me, along with my coaches. They know this is really important for me, and they've had my back throughout all of this."