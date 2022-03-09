St. Joseph-Ogden's Ty Pence and Tuscola's Jalen Quinn have retained their Associated Press all-state first team status.
The two were recognized Wednesday along with a bevy of other boys' basketball athletes for their performances during the 2021-22 season.
The Spartans junior wing Pence received the most votes in Class 2A and is a two-time AP first-teamer. The Warriors senior guard Quinn, who is signed with Loyola Chicago, netted the second-most votes in Class 1A and is a three-time AP first-teamer.
They're joined locally on the AP all-state list by Monticello's Ben Cresap (second-teamer in Class 2A), Cerro Gordo/Bement's Connor Brown (second-teamer in Class 1A), Iroquois West's Cannon Leonard (honorable mention in Class 2A) and Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Cale Steinbaugh (honorable mention in Class 1A).
Below is the complete AP all-state boys' basketball listing for the 2021-22 season, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas and News-Gazette sports editor Matt Daniels.
CLASS 1A
FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
*Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian (6-6, Sr., G) 140
Jalen Quinn, Tuscola (6-3, Sr., PG) 126
Benjamin Vandigo, Scales Mound (6-4, Sr., G/F) 118
Danny Stephens, Augusta Southeastern (6-7, Jr., PG-C) 93
Kellen Henze, Lanark Eastland (6-2, Sr., G) 82
SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Graham Meisenhelter, Macon Meridian (5-11, Sr., G) 47
Connor Brown, Cerro Gordo/Bement (6-5, Sr., F) 46
Paul Hart, Peru St. Bede (6-4, Sr., G) 38
#Wes Hunt, Peoria Christian (6-7, Sr., F) 33
#K.J. Vasser, Yorkville Christian (6-2, Sr., G) 33
#Marcus Williams, Sterling Newman (6-1, Sr., SG) 33
HONORABLE MENTION
Breiton Klingele, Liberty (6-4, Sr., F) 32; Elliot Lowndes, Cobden (6-11, Sr., C) 31; Cale Steinbaugh, Georgetown-Ridge Farm (5-9, Sr., G) 26; Lonnel Strickland, Chicago Fenger (6-4, Sr., G) 23; Baylen Damhoff, Fulton (6-6, Soph., F) 22; Cormaic Flynn, Monmouth United (5-10, Sr., F) 14; Jacoby Gross, Steeleville (6-0, Jr., G) 13; Tate Kunzeman, Griggsville-Perry (5-11, Sr., PG) 12; Zach McGuirt, Kankakee Grace Christian (6-3, Sr., G-C) 12; Taj McKinney, Wayne City (6-0, Sr., G) 12; Wyatt Thompson, Dwight (6-6, Jr., F/C) 11; Ben Werner, Scales Mound (6-4, Sr., F/C) 9; Gus Abell, Jacksonville Routt (6-5, Sr., C) 8; Dawson Feyen, East Dubuque (5-10, Sr., PG) 8; Ethan Hefel, Galena (6-1, Sr., G.) 8; Aidan Dodson, Farina South Central (Jr., G) 6; Logan Fleener, North Clay (5-10, Jr., G) 6; Collin Fosler, Scales Mound (6-2, Sr., G) 6; John Kveck, Grant Park (Jr., F/C) 6; Ben Peacock, Lexington (5-8, Sr., G) 6; Ross Robertson, South Beloit (6-7, Fr., F) 6; Easten Schisler, Abingdon-Avon (5-10, Sr., G) 6; Ryan Snow, Concord Triopia (6-2, Jr., F) 6; Kyle Stewart, Effingham St. Anthony (Sr., F) 6; Sam Vonderheide, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (6-3, Sr., F) 6; Gavin Woodland, Sesser-Valier (6-3, Sr., G) 6.
Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Tyler Franklin, Cobden (6-6, Jr., G/F) 3; Tate Fullerton, Mount Sterling Brown County (6-1, Sr., G) 3; Connor Glasgow, Galena (6-5, Soph., SG) 3; Hayden Hoffmann, Carlyle (6-0, Sr., G) 3; Lucas Kessinger, Ridgewood (6-1, Sr., F) 3; Noah Klimpel, Altamont (Sr., G) 3; Logan Robbins, Liberty (6-5, Sr., F) 3; Darryl Smith, Chicago Marshall (5-10, Sr., SG) 3.
*Unanimous first team
#Tie in voting
CLASS 2A
FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Ty Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden (6-6, Jr., G/F) 133
JaKeem Cole, Chicago Leo (6-0, Jr., G) 116
Dylan Arnett, Chicago DePaul Prep (6-10, Sr., F) 99
Nate Henry, Rockridge (6-4, Sr., G) 97
Ben VanderWal, Elmhurst Timothy Christian (6-7, Sr., G/F) 88
SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Mikell Jones, Chicago Clark (6-4, Sr., F/C) 76
Saxton Hoepker, Nashville (6-7, Sr., SF) 48
Terrence Jones, Chicago Longwood (6-3, Sr., G) 42
Ben Cresap, Monticello (5-9, Sr., G) 40
#Duane Doss, Beecher (5-9, Sr., PG) 39
#Matthew Volkening, Marengo (6-6, Sr., G) 39
HONORABLE MENTION
Walt Hill Jr., Rockford Lutheran (6-1, Jr., G) 31; Cole Certa, Bloomington Central Catholic (6-4, Soph., G) 26; Brady Moore, Breese Central (6-4, Sr., F) 26; Asa Smith, El Paso-Gridley (6-3, Sr., G) 23; Cam Lawin, Chicago Orr (6-2, Sr., SG) 22; Calvon Clemons, Murphysboro (5-7, Sr., PG) 15; Cam Cleveland, Chicago Leo (6-3, Sr., G) 15; David Hise, Knoxville (Sr., G) 11; JaQuwan Payton, Chicago Perspectives Leadership (6-1, Sr., PG/SG) 11; Christian Cummings, Rockford Christian (5-10, Fr., PG/SG) 9; Trevor Heffren, Eureka (6-2, Sr., G) 9; Isaac Turner, Nashville (6-3, Sr., PG) 9; Gavin Arthalony, Petersburg PORTA (6-2, Jr., G) 8; Suliman Agiste, Chicago Clark (6-9, Sr., C) 6; Isaac Hosman, Massac County (6-0, Soph., PG) 6; Mikqwon Jones, Chicago Clark (6-3, Sr., G/F) 6; Gage Kennard, Mount Carmel (5-11, Jr., G) 6; Cannon Leonard, Iroquois West (6-9, Jr., C) 6; Jaxson Provost, Kankakee Bishop McNamara (5-10, Jr., PG) 6; Carter Salisbury, Bureau Valley (6-1, Sr., PG) 6; Brenden Schoonover, Pana (5-10, Sr., PG) 6; Caleb Siemer, Teutopolis (6-5, Jr., C) 6; Brandon Stone, Riverdale (6-0, Sr., G) 6.
Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Drew Meyers, Aurora Christian (6-1, Sr., G) 5; Jaden Walls, Momence (5-5, Sr., G) 5; Caleb Hannah, Chicago Orr (6-7, Sr., F) 3; Tyler Heffren, Eureka (6-3, Soph., F) 3; Cordy Johnson, Chicago Clark (5-10, Jr., G) 3; MJ Murphy, Warrensburg-Latham (5-10, Soph., PG) 3; Brendan Niebrugge, Teutopolis (5-10, Jr., G) 3; Evan Schafer, Newton (6-2, Sr., G) 3.
#Tie in voting
CLASS 3A
FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Ty Rodgers, Harvey Thornton (6-6, Sr., F/G) 115
Robbie Avila, Oak Forest (6-9, Sr., F) 99
Jaylen Drane, Chicago Simeon (6-3, Sr., G) 86
Deandre Craig, Chicago Mount Carmel (6-1, Jr., G) 60
Christian Jones, East St. Louis (6-5, Sr., PG) 54
SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Asa Thomas, Lake Forest (6-7, Jr., G) 51
Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis (6-6, Jr., G/F) 47
NJ Benson, Mt. Vernon (6-8, Sr., F/C) 45
Amarion Nimmers, Rock Island (6-3, Sr., G) 45
Nojus Indrusaitis, Lemont (6-5, Soph., G/F) 43
HONORABLE MENTION
Davontae Hall, Chicago Hyde Park (6-2, Sr., G) 42; Jake Hamilton, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-4, Jr., G) 41; Cooper Koch, Peoria Notre Dame (6-8, Soph., F) 33; Richard Barron, Chicago St. Ignatius (6-5, Jr., G) 31; AJ Redd, Chicago St. Ignatius (6-3, Sr., G) 17; Zack Hawkinson, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-5, Jr., G) 15; DJ Bates, Chicago DeLaSalle (6-2, Sr., G) 14; Jacob Gaither, Dixon (6-3, Sr., G/F) 14; Timaris Brown, Chicago St Patrick (6-5, Sr., F) 12; Koby Wilmoth, Centralia (6-7, Jr., F) 12; Gavin Sarvis, Burlington Central (6-3, Sr., G) 9; Koen Derry, Galesburg (6-6, Sr., F/C) 8; Tyson Swanson, Metamora (6-2, Jr., G) 8; Nate Hill, Kankakee (5-9, Sr., SG) 6; Ethan Kizer, Metamora (6-6, Jr., F/G) 6; Aviyon Morris, Chicago Simeon (5-9, Sr., G) 6; Miles Rubin, Chicago Simeon (6-9, Jr., F) 6; JP Schilling, Sterling (6-0, Jr., PG) 6; Chase Travis, Olney-Richland County (6-5, Sr., G) 6; Rex White, Woodstock North (5-11, Sr., G) 6; Jamauri Winfrey, Peoria Richwoods (6-2, Sr., G) 6.
Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Zack Schroeder, Metamora (6-2, Sr., G) 5; Jeremiah Babers, Galesburg (6-1, Sr., PG) 3; Davin Tabor, Centralia (6-0, Sr., F) 3.
CLASS 4A
FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
**Braden Huff, Glenbard West (6-11, Sr., F) 116
AJ Casey, Chicago Whitney Young (6-8, F, Sr.) 115
Nick Martinelli, Glenbrook South (6-7, Sr., G/F) 92
Darrin Ames, Chicago Kenwood (6-2, Jr., G) 91
Owen Freeman, Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-10, Jr., F/C) 52
SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Xavier Amos, Chicago Whitney Young (6-8, Sr., F) 47
Zach Cleveland, Normal (6-7, Sr., F) 41
Brock Harding, Moline (6-0, Jr., PG) 37
Michael Osei-Bonsu, Bolingbrook (6-5, Sr., F) 37
Morez Johnson, Chicago St. Rita (6-9, Soph., PF) 36
HONORABLE MENTION
Cameron Christie, Rolling Meadows (6-6, Jr., G) 33; Will Grudzinski, Barrington (6-6, Sr., G) 30; Jackson Munro, Winnetka New Trier (6-8, Sr., F) 30; Jeremiah Talton, Quincy (6-6, Sr., G) 28; Caden Pierce, Glenbard West (6-6, Sr., G) 26; Damari Wheeler-Thomas, Elgin Larkin (6-0, Sr., PG) 23; Trey Pettigrew, Chicago Kenwood (6-4, Sr., G) 19; Cooper Noard, Glenbrook South (6-2, Sr., PG) 17; Ahmad Henderson, Chicago Brother Rice (5-11, Jr., PG) 15; Conrad Luczynski, Bartlett (7-3, Sr., C) 14; Davius Loury, Chicago Kenwood (6-7, Jr., PF) 9; Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook (6-1, Jr., G) 8; J.P. Hanley, Riverside-Brookfield (6-3, Sr., G) 6; Jeremy Harrington, Chicago Curie (6-5, Jr., F) 6; Tavari Johnson, LaGrange Lyons (6-0, Sr., PG) 6; Christian Meeks, Homewood-Flossmoor (6-5, Sr., G/F) 6; Jordan Pickett, Belleville East (6-4, Jr., G/F) 6.
Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Paxton Warden, Glenbard West (6-4, Sr., G) 5; Bobby Durkin, Glenbard West (6-7, Sr., G) 3; Lidell Miller, Chicago Morgan Park (6-7, Sr., F/C) 3; Kyle Taylor, Moline (6-0, Sr., G) 3.
**Named first or second team on every ballot