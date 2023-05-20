SULLIVAN — Shayne Immke knew as soon as she made contact during her at-bat in the top of the sixth inning that she had hit her record-setting home run.
Inside pitch.
Barreled up.
It just felt good.
Immke heard the cheers from the St. Joseph-Ogden fans that made the trip to Sullivan for the Class 2A regional championship game against Marshall. But her focus wasn’t on her 25th home run this season — a single-season IHSA record. She was more concerned about the comeback attempt the Spartans were trying to mount in the final innings.
“I could hear my family super loud — I could hear the extra cheers from them — but I was concerned about the next person up and getting a rally on,” Immke said. “Marshall had a great inning before that, so we knew we had to do something because we were’t going to give up. There was such great mojo.”
SJ-O’s comeback ultimately fell a few runs short. Immke’s record-setting home run wasn’t the only shot to fly out of the stadium on a windy Friday, and Marshall hit five to the Spartans’ four in what turned into a 12-8 victory.
“Honestly, I am just super proud of the way our team grew,” Immke said in the wake of SJ-O’s 25-11 season. “I would say at the beginning of the season we didn’t start out great. There wasn’t really good vibes. Even at open gyms, it felt awkward and felt off. … Our team was able to come back together and grow through the season. We were down 12-4 and were able to come back and have two super good innings. That’s all we could ask for.”
SJ-O had won 15 of 18 games heading into postseason play before beating host Sullivan in the regional semifinals and dropping Friday’s championship game to Marshall. The team’s growth Immke saw was rooted in the fact that run of wins came after a 9-7 start.
The loss to Marshall will sting more than the cavalcade of wins from mid-April on soothed a rough start. A 25-win season would be great most places. Not for the Spartans if that’s all there was.
“When we don’t get to put a regional number on the fence, it feels like a lost cause,” SJ-O coach Larry Sparks said. “It will feel that way for a little while. Then we’ll look back and realize it wasn’t all that bad.”
Addy Martinie finished Friday’s game a perfect 3 of 3 at the plate with a pair of home runs — her 15th and 16th of the season — two runs scored and three RBI. Kat Short also homered in the loss and drove in two runs.
“If we’re golfing, we’re calling it a two-club wind for sure,” Sparks said about the conditions. “It was blowing straight out.”
The conflicting emotions of the night didn’t hit Immke until after the game. That she had etched her name in the IHSA record book didn’t exactly mesh with the knowledge she had played her final game for the Spartans with several long-time teammates.
“It was like a mixture of sad and happy tears,” Immke said. “My family was tall there giving me hugs. It was a weird feeling really.”
Immke’s record-setting home run pushed her past Goreville’s Taylor Odom and Schaumburg’s Elaine Walker on the IHSA single-season home run list.
She’s not the only SJ-O name on it either.
Bailey Dowling appears three times with 22 home runs in 2017 and 2019 and 21 in 2018, which is good enough for a tie for fourth (twice) and the No. 11 spot all to herself. Elizabeth Everingham’s 19 home runs in 2011 ties her for 15th with six other players.
Immke’s 25th home run this spring gave her 51 for her career. That’s good for eighth all-time in IHSA history. Dowling holds the top spot with 65, and Everingham is now tied for 13th with 46.
“I grew up watching them,” Immke said. “It’s not anything that I would have ever thought considering I used to be small for my age. Whenever I would play softball, I would play small ball a little bit. I tried slapping at one point. It’s not something I ever thought about and had in my mind for one of my goals.”
Immke hit her first home run during her 16U travel softball season. That’s when both her power — and the idea she could be that kind of hitter — started to develop as she continued to work with her dad on her swing.
“I was starting to square the ball up a little bit more, and I also wasn’t very great at slapping,” Immke said with a laugh. “Freshman/sophomore year, that’s when I could finally tell like, ‘I think I’m a power hitter.’”
In boys’ tennis
Maroons dominate in Danville. The state tournament qualifiers are already decided, but there’s still plenty to play for Saturday at the Class 1A Danville Sectional.
Champaign Central led the way through Friday’s opening round and quarterfinals with a pair of singles players and two doubles teams still with a shot at a sectional title.
The Maroons’ Ezra Bernhard posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Urbana’s Xander Ashley after his first-round bye and will face St. Thomas More’s Hunter Madigan in a semifinal match. Madigan took down Paris’ Drake Bartos 6-4, 6-2 and then beat Uni High’s Mason Miao 6-0, 6-0. Bernhard will be joined in the semifinals by Central teammate Able Vines. Vines swept St. Thomas More’s Parker Moore 6-0, 6-0 in the first round before beating Centennial’s Tyler Luchinski 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Vines will face Uni High’s Aryan Sachdev, who topped both Mahomet-Seymour’s Quaid Bristle and Paris’ Hudson David 6-0, 6-0.
Central’s doubles teams were just as successful in the first two rounds Friday.
Elliot Gulley and Wade Schacht reached the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Mahomet-Seymour’s Jacob Atteberry and Hayden Mitchell and a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Urbana’s Ian Peters and Joseph Solava. The Maroons’ duo will face Paris’ Marcus Mitchell and Robert Wells in Saturday’s semifinals.
The other doubles semifinal will be an all-area affair. Central’s Sam Balogh and Peter Smith beat city rivals Jeff Chahyadi and Joaquin Leon of Centennial 6-2, 6-3 before having to rally against Uni High’s Jack Holder and Taehan Lee for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory.
Balogh and Smith will square off agianst Urbana’s Parker McClain and Elijah Walker in the semifinals. The Tigers’ twosome handled Danville’s Rylan Anderson and Adrian Rivera 6-0, 6-1 and beat the Paris team of Aidan Creech and Harris Romero 6-3, 6-1.
In boys’ track and field
Okeke impresses at sectional meet. Nobody had a better Friday at the Class 1A Westville Sectional than Judah Christian’s Daryl Okeke.
The Tribe senior won four events, including a hurdles sweep, and accounted for all of Judah Christian’s points in its seventh-place team finish.
Okeke won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.43 seconds and completed his sweep with a win in the 300-meter hurdles in 39.90 seconds. Okeke also won the 100-meter dash in 11.14 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 22.38 seconds.
St. Joseph-Ogden’s Carson Maroon had a sweep of his own, placing first in both the 1,600-meter run in 4:41.68 and 3,200-meter run in 10:03.17.
The Spartans won the sectional with a 45-point edge on runner-up Salt Fork. SJ-O won the 800-meter relay and also got wins in the pole vault with Charlie Schmitz clearing 13 feet, 2 1/4 inches, and triple jump with Tim Blackburn-Kelly jumping 41-8 1/2.
Salt Fork boasted the last multi-event winner. Garrett Taylor won the shot put by just more than 13 feet with a throw of 57-2 3/4, and his winning throw of 182-7 was 37 feet better than his closest competitor. The Storm also won the 400-meter relay.
St. Thomas More was third in the team standings. Ryan Hendrickson won the 800-meter run in 1:56.08 for the Sabers, and Ben Horn added a long jump victory with a top mark of 20-0 1/4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin placed fourth as a team with a win in the 1,600-meter relay to go with a pair of individual victories. Murphy McCool was first in the 400-meter dash in 50.78 seconds, and Ayden Ingram won the high jump clearing 6-1 1/4. Uni High rounded out the top-five team scores and won the 3,200-meter relay.