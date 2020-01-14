CHAMPAIGN — James Kinney and Rayvonte Rice aren’t suiting up for the Centennial boys’ basketball team this season.
If the two former Chargers, who played a starring role in Centennial winning a 2009 Class 3A state championship before embarking upon successful Division I college careers last decade, donned the columbia blue, navy and white this winter, they’d most certainly want to push the pace.
Which they did, averaging 68.6 points during that memorable 2008-09 season.
Which is opposite of what veteran Centennial coach Tim Lavin — now in his 19th season leading the Chargers — wants his current team to do. The Chargers (9-6) head into Tuesday night’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Big 12 opponent Normal Community averaging 49.7 points.
What would Kinney and Rice, who combined to score 3,302 points during their time at Centennial, think of the more methodical pace the Chargers are operating at this season?
“They probably wouldn’t like it,” Lavin said with a laugh. “But whatever puts us in the best position to be successful, we’ll do.”
Centennial has had a week to prepare for Normal Community after earning a 35-33 win at Washington last Tuesday, the ninth time this season the Chargers have scored 50 points or less in a game.
“I don’t know if that was the plan, but it’s just kind of how it’s worked out,” Lavin said. “Part of it has been we’ve struggled shooting a little bit, but we do want to take a little more time and try to get the best shots available. We play a lot of teams that like to get up and go, and we want to try and slow it down a bit.”
Lavin has some talented pieces to work with. Chief among them are 6-foot-6 senior forward Axel Laby and 5-11 senior guard Termarion Howard. Laby is a two-year starter for the Chargers.
“He’s a good defender and good rebounder,” Lavin said. “This year, he’s gotten some more offensive opportunities as he’s just been more aggressive.”
Howard earned all-tournament honors at the Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament and the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic the Chargers played in.
“He’s playing pretty well right now,” Lavin said, “and gives us a spark offensively.”
The Chargers will be tested twice this week, first with the Ironmen (12-3) on Tuesday night and then at rival Champaign Central (8-9) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
“It’s a tough week,” Lavin said. “Normal Community is good every year and Central is good as well. Plus, you throw in the fact that it’s a cross-town rival at the end of the week, and that adds to it. But we can’t forget about Normal Community.”
Centennial is back in Class 3A for the postseason this year after four straight seasons in 4A. That aspect has made Lavin add more one-day shootout events to the Chargers’ schedule, with stops at the Taylorville Shootout (a 58-38 win against Limestone on Jan. 4), the East Peoria Shoout on Feb. 1 and the Riverton Shootout on Feb. 15.
“My goal was trying to pick up teams that were in 3A to get ready for the postseason,” Lavin said. “It just gives us more situations to see different opponents and different styles of play. You’re on a neutral court, just like you’ll be in a regional, so you’re going to get familiar with that, too.”
Centennial has won’t a regional title since 2013 and hasn’t played for a regional title since 2015, its last season in 3A.Lavin is optimistic the schedule adjustments and the pace of play adjustments bear out come March.
“Early on, we tried our best to get out and run, but they just didn’t seem to pick it up well,” Lavin said. “We just went back to a little slower game and a little more patience. They’ve adjusted well.”