MINNEAPOLIS — Two years ago at Williams Arena, the Illinois women’s basketball team picked up a signature win during the Nancy Fahey era with an upset victory against No. 12 Minnesota.
On Wednesday night, the Illini were hoping to acquire another signature moment on the Gophers’ home floor: their first Big Ten win streak during Fahey’s four seasons in charge of Illinois. But Illinois was left to ponder how a slow start derailed those plans after losing 83-73 to the Gophers.
Minnesota (6-9, 5-8 Big Ten) led 24-8 at the end of the first quarter and expanded its advantage to 38-12 with just under seven minutes left in the second quarter.
“They were hitting a lot of shots, but we weren’t doing anything defensively,” Fahey said. “It looked like our feet were just so slow. We knew that they could shoot it. We talked about it early. They were shooting really, really well but that’s also because we didn’t put our hand up, and we weren’t out there playing defense.”
Sara Scalia scored a team-high 20 points for Minnesota, one of three Gophers in double figures. Illinois (3-12, 1-11) trimmed the Gophers’ lead to 43-25 at halftime, but Minnesota responded and upped its lead to 60-32 at the midway point of the quarter.
Despite its struggles, Illinois did cut its deficit to single digits at 74-66 when Jada Peebles sank two free throws with 2:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“We told them we felt like if we could get it to 10, we could get back in the game,” Fahey said. “We extended ourselves and took chances. We pressed. I was proud of the effort, but I spent a lot of time in the locker room speaking about that first quarter.”
Illinois never did get closer than than eight points. Peebles scored a career-high 21 points on the strength of five three-pointers to pace the Illini, with Jeanae Terry compiling 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.
“(Minnesota) came out really hot shooting from three,” Peebles said. “We didn’t adjust early enough to get on them close enough to make them drivers and having help on the backside.”