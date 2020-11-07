CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith hit on all the expected thoughts after watching his Illinois football team lose 41-14 to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
Smith said he was “beyond disappointed” after the 27-point loss to the Gophers played in front of 863 fans on a picturesque early November afternoon. He called it a “terrible performance” by his team. The Illini, Smith noted, were “better than this.”
If that sounded familiar, it’s because Smith has said this before. He admitted as much himself after the game when saying the focus turns to the next game after a performance like that.
Saturday’s loss was Smith’s 37th in four-plus seasons at Illinois and 31st in the Big Ten. The postgame narrative has often followed a similar script to Saturday’s.
“It was a disappointment (Saturday),” Smith said. “Let me ask you this, what am I supposed to say then? We stunk up the place (Saturday). We didn’t play well (Saturday). The only option we have is to get to the next game.
“If we’ve said that before and it happened, yeah, we’re going to say it again right now. (Saturday’s) effort, the way we played, wasn’t good enough. The only way you can get this bad taste out of your mouth is to get to the next game. After losses, that’s what you say. If you’ve got something else that’s better for that, give it to me.”
Illinois’ second straight loss to Minnesota hit on some of the same notes as the other two Big Ten defeats this season.
The Illini fell behind early against the Gophers, spotting them 21 points before Mike Epstein found the end zone on a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 2 1/2 minutes remaining before halftime.
“It’s not easy when you’re off to a slow start,” Epstein said. “It takes more effort. When you’re behind the chains, you’ve got to overcome the loss you’ve already accounted for. … We’ve got to score first. I’m not sure we’ve been up in any game so far these three games.”
They haven’t. Illinois faced similar deficits against Wisconsin (two scores before the game got out of hand) and Purdue (the same before the Boilermakers started to pull away and the Illini rallied in the fourth quarter).
“When it’s happened three times in a row, you have to say we haven’t been ready to play,” Smith said. “We’ve talked a good game before, but we just haven’t performed the way we needed to.”
The slow start wasn’t the only issue. Illinois’ defense also doubled down on its struggles. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan passed for 231 yards and a touchdown, with wide receiver Rashod Bateman the recipient of a career-high 10 passes for 154 yards to go with a 5-yard touchdown catch.
That’s not new. The Illini’s pass defense has been picked apart all season. Illinois had, however, slowed down opposing run games fairly well. Until Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim rushed 30 times for 224 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday.
“Everything that could have gone wrong as far as playing the run actually went wrong,” Smith said. “We knew what type of football game this would be. A physical football game. The toughest, most physical team would win. We didn’t meet their physicality. Kind of simple as that.
“Whenever you can run the football like that, it’s just going to be a tough day. It’s going to be a long day. Defensively, how we played in our front seven, it can’t get much worse.”
Illinois’ 0-3 start is a first since 1997. It was Ron Turner’s first year as coach. A season that ended at 0-11.
Granted, this season’s pandemic-abbreviated season only features Big Ten foes, but the Illini have started 0-3 against conference foes in three of Smith’s five seasons. In fact, the only Big Ten opponent the Illini have beaten in the first third of the Big Ten schedule under Smith is Rutgers.
So maybe next week’s road trip to Rutgers for an 11 a.m. kickoff at SHI Stadium provides a reprieve. Maybe being the operative word.
“We don’t have a lot of time to be frustrated or disappointed,” Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen said. “Nobody’s really feeling sorry for themselves. I think that’s a soft mentality. We’re going to bounce back.”
That’s what Smith and Co. were hanging their hats on after Saturday’s lopsided defeat. The 2019 season featured a four-game losing streak, including three straight losses in Big Ten play.
Four straight wins followed, locking in bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014. This team at least knows what a turnaround takes — even if that four-game winning streak was followed by three more losses to wrap up the 2019 season.
“It’s a long football season,” Smith said. “We lost three or four in a row last year, and we came back. That’s the thing. We’re disappointed in what has happened so far, but there’s too much football left to go. We’re not the only college football team disappointed in their play. We’re going to get some guys back. In the meantime, we still can play better with who we have right now. A lot of football left to go in the season.”