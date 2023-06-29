Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Mostly cloudy early then strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.