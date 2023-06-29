STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Mike Small readily admits his main job is to coach the Illinois men's golf team.
But the 57-year-old former Illini standout can still tee it up with some of the game's best.
Case in point: Thursday's U.S. Senior Open.
Small is playing in only his second PGA Tour Champions event of the season, but he was atop the leaderboard at one point Thursday morning, sitting at 3-under through 12 holes.
He was one shot ahead of Rod Pampling, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke early on during the four-day major that is playing out at SentryWorld.
And, of course, some of the top players haven't even teed off yet, including former Illini Steve Stricker. Stricker, who is No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup money list this season and has won four of the nine tournaments he's entered this year on the Champions Tour, is set to to tee off at 2:04 p.m. Thursday.